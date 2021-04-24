Talkin' with Sal: The squares are filling up

Last May, in a period of 36 hours, we attended a high school graduation party, a surprise anniversary party and a baby shower, all in our little town. All three events were jam-packed and there was not a mask in sight.

As it turns out, that was the last good weekend for a very long time in many places. My only living aunt and her only sister live not very far apart and did not see each other in person for almost 14 months. Each had bubbles with children and grandchildren in them so they were not completely alone, but the bubbles did not intermingle.

Now, the squares on the calendar are filling back up. And I could not be more thrilled to do things and see people.

Just in May alone, there is a grand 6-year-old birthday party, the spring game at UW with tailgating and without masks, a college graduation party and a nonprofit gala postponed for three months.

Bars are hosting live music and food trucks, monster trucks and concerts are back at the Ford Wyoming Center, and so is the three-day car show over Memorial Day Weekend in downtown Casper and the CNFR in June. And although I don't get to see Garth Brooks, Frontier Days is back with everything on full go.

The friend has been reticent to travel and we have bickered stridently. I have been raring to go, anywhere, anytime.