 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talkin' with Sal: The squares are filling up
0 comments
Talkin' with Sal

Talkin' with Sal: The squares are filling up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last May, in a period of 36 hours, we attended a high school graduation party, a surprise anniversary party and a baby shower, all in our little town. All three events were jam-packed and there was not a mask in sight.

As it turns out, that was the last good weekend for a very long time in many places. My only living aunt and her only sister live not very far apart and did not see each other in person for almost 14 months. Each had bubbles with children and grandchildren in them so they were not completely alone, but the bubbles did not intermingle.

Now, the squares on the calendar are filling back up. And I could not be more thrilled to do things and see people.

Just in May alone, there is a grand 6-year-old birthday party, the spring game at UW with tailgating and without masks, a college graduation party and a nonprofit gala postponed for three months.

Bars are hosting live music and food trucks, monster trucks and concerts are back at the Ford Wyoming Center, and so is the three-day car show over Memorial Day Weekend in downtown Casper and the CNFR in June. And although I don't get to see Garth Brooks, Frontier Days is back with everything on full go.

The friend has been reticent to travel and we have bickered stridently. I have been raring to go, anywhere, anytime.

Sure, I could go alone. But his favorite golf course would frown on me just taking a cart out by myself with no clubs and driving hole to hole, drooling over the fancy homes and the beautiful flowers. And I could dress up for dinner by myself at our favorite restaurants, but there wouldn't be anyone to hold the car door open and hold my hand as we discuss what looks good on the menu and what kind of fancy after-dinner drink we might want to try.

So, as sappy as it sounds, after almost 20 years, I'd rather hold out for him than travel alone.

To test his mettle and his last percent ounce of patience, I tried one final time. I found a great deal on hotel rooms in our favorite spot, and made certain that the time frame did not interfere with his school bus driving.

As it turns out, that's all it took. He is that committed to not leaving the school district in a lurch without enough certified substitute bus drivers. I, on the other hand, think it's borderline criminal to not have a spring break, even with a four-day school week. There are not a lot of places with palm trees and umbrella drinks that can be accessed in a three-day weekend.

I fully acknowledge here that my whining has much to do with seeing social media of people I know in places that were warm in February, March and April — Mexico, Florida, Arizona — just to name a few.

There were photos of the ocean and white sand and palm trees and swimming pools shimmering in the darkness with lights surrounding them like diamonds.

Soon, it will be our turn. And I am ready.

Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News