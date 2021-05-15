Talkin' with Sal: The War is beautiful

Never have two hours in May been more anticipated. Never have two hours in May been more appreciated.
Never has the War looked more beautiful.
I drove solo to Laramie last Saturday for the spring game, and it was glorious.
Driving solo is something I have always enjoyed. The daily commute without snow is great -- planning in the morning and de-stressing in the afternoon.
I never really think about all of the bad things that could happen. I just enjoy the scenery, the music that I get to pick, the fact that I can get so quickly from one spot to the other. The only hiccup was the oversized load in the canyon, which had us slowed to 35 mph and traffic backed up significantly. I decided to be smart and wait for the four in front of me to pass, but that took many, many miles to happen.
Parking just steps from the gate was cool. Wow! My first comment to the friend when I got home was, "I have to call Tom and see how much I have to donate so I can park there all the time."
The friend just laughed at the absurdity and said, "That's not happening."
But I digress. It was chilly when I arrived, so I sat in the car with the windows down, listened to the live band and people watched. Cowboy Joe was there, strutting around and posing for photo after photo.
Then, when the clock struck time for the gates to open, I added another layer, remembered to grab the car keys and in I went.
Unlike last year's COVID ridiculousness, we were able to enter as always, right down the sidewalk in the north end zone. I touched the horse's mane and air kissed him. Usually, I give him a big ol' smooch for luck but I didn't want someone to see and freak out.
I went to my own seat and was the first in the section. Soon, folks filled in around me, including my regular seatmates to the right from Colorado. We caught up on the winter and spring, and talked about how ready we were for all of this to be back.
The absence of Western Thunder was obvious. They were missed.
But there was a rowdy group of students yelling in unison about CSU in various forms from the get-go, so that's always a plus. They also added in some "USA," and the funniest of all for a spring game, "I believe that we will win."
And Jack Nokes was back on the PA, so that was good and necessary with all of the new names and numbers.
I like that Coach Bohl wanted to play a normal game instead of stupid rules and less football.
I like that the offense looks really good. Titus Swen is still very, very fast. I like that the defense was hitting everybody but the quarterback.
Mostly, I like that Cowboy football is back.
They have just another week before "summer" activities begin on May 24.
Soon enough, it will be August, and then September and then Sept. 4.
A lot is going on between now and then, and I am not wishing away any of it, but that date in September is not forgotten.
