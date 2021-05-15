Talkin' with Sal: The War is beautiful

Then, when the clock struck time for the gates to open, I added another layer, remembered to grab the car keys and in I went.

Unlike last year's COVID ridiculousness, we were able to enter as always, right down the sidewalk in the north end zone. I touched the horse's mane and air kissed him. Usually, I give him a big ol' smooch for luck but I didn't want someone to see and freak out.

I went to my own seat and was the first in the section. Soon, folks filled in around me, including my regular seatmates to the right from Colorado. We caught up on the winter and spring, and talked about how ready we were for all of this to be back.

The absence of Western Thunder was obvious. They were missed.

But there was a rowdy group of students yelling in unison about CSU in various forms from the get-go, so that's always a plus. They also added in some "USA," and the funniest of all for a spring game, "I believe that we will win."

And Jack Nokes was back on the PA, so that was good and necessary with all of the new names and numbers.

I like that Coach Bohl wanted to play a normal game instead of stupid rules and less football.