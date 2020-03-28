Talkin' with Sal: There's always someone worse

Several years ago, there might have been a little bit of smoke coming from the back of my giant and ancient desktop computer in the guest bedroom.
It might have smelled like the steaks I char on the barbecue.
There were no flames and the fire department did not respond, unlike the time the element in my stove caught fire.
So since then, my "home electronics" have been limited to my phone (five numbers removed from the newest) and a home shopping tablet that is nearly completely worthless.
I have become adept at watching stuff on my phone, even though the picture is about postage stamp sized and the sound is awful.
It's entertaining to tune in to random meetings and all of a sudden feel like you're in the room when you're really in your recliner with the dog snoring next to you.
Our small town has a relatively new IT director, who is locally raised and very good at what he does. He's also the father of seven, so there isn't much that bothers him.
Now that more of the town is operating remotely, he has been making sure that everyone stays connected.
So it was that the town clerk took to the microphone at a recent town council meeting to thank him for answering all of her questions and helping her with things like "making the font bigger."
"There's always someone worse," he said in response. "No matter how bad you think you are, there's always someone worse."
That is the best motto I have heard for these times that we are now in.
Driving home on a sun-splashed afternoon, I counted four separate four-wheelers driving through the countryside. Each had just one occupant. Social distancing A-plus.
Further up the road, I spied a family SUV crawling up a residential dirt road. The driver was pacing two tiny kids and three dogs, frolicking behind the car. Physical exercise in groups less than 10, A-plus.
Our local food pantry serviced 50 new people at its regular distribution day. It ran completely out of food and boxes three hours before the distribution was supposed to end.
They have two weeks to restock and get their allotted commodities from the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Even so, I thought locals maybe could lend an assist.
A corner of the garage is now home to boxes of canned food and shelf-stable food. People are so generous. It's an easy way to help and makes the giver feel better than the person getting the food.
And one kind soul added in a huge package of toilet paper.
"We have plenty," he said. "Maybe somebody doesn't."
There's always somebody worse. Regardless of the plans we've canceled, the uncertainty we might feel, the answers we don't have. It's a good thing to remember.
