Talkin' with Sal: There's always someone worse

Several years ago, there might have been a little bit of smoke coming from the back of my giant and ancient desktop computer in the guest bedroom.

It might have smelled like the steaks I char on the barbecue.

There were no flames and the fire department did not respond, unlike the time the element in my stove caught fire.

So since then, my "home electronics" have been limited to my phone (five numbers removed from the newest) and a home shopping tablet that is nearly completely worthless.

I have become adept at watching stuff on my phone, even though the picture is about postage stamp sized and the sound is awful.

It's entertaining to tune in to random meetings and all of a sudden feel like you're in the room when you're really in your recliner with the dog snoring next to you.

Our small town has a relatively new IT director, who is locally raised and very good at what he does. He's also the father of seven, so there isn't much that bothers him.

Now that more of the town is operating remotely, he has been making sure that everyone stays connected.