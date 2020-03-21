Talkin' with Sal: Things I miss

This certainly is a different place than the one we left on March 6.

That day, I could have gone to daily Mass. I could have purchased a glut of groceries. I could have had all of my family -- or all of my friends -- over for a huge meal.

Now, the new way is setting in. Although it has no end date, I refuse to call it the "new normal," because it just isn't.

I miss going to Mass. I am grateful to be able to watch it on television. I am grateful for my morning and evening prayer routine. I know that God is with me, always, but I still miss going to Mass.

I miss the chaos of living across the street from a high school. I miss the mountain trucks peeling out of the parking lot. I miss the vehicles of the sports kids all parked together in a little clique by the activity bus drop-off. I miss the tiny little elementary kids wandering up the sidewalk on the way to school.

I really miss grocery shopping. I love to do it. High up on the least liked lists of most, I just love to see what new products there are, choosing fresh produce and meat, matching menus with items I need.

Now I'm cooking from the pantry and the freezer, and while there is a certain challenge to it, I wonder what the date will be when I can shop as I once did.