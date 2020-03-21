Talkin' with Sal: Things I miss

This certainly is a different place than the one we left on March 6.
That day, I could have gone to daily Mass. I could have purchased a glut of groceries. I could have had all of my family -- or all of my friends -- over for a huge meal.
Now, the new way is setting in. Although it has no end date, I refuse to call it the "new normal," because it just isn't.
I miss going to Mass. I am grateful to be able to watch it on television. I am grateful for my morning and evening prayer routine. I know that God is with me, always, but I still miss going to Mass.
I miss the chaos of living across the street from a high school. I miss the mountain trucks peeling out of the parking lot. I miss the vehicles of the sports kids all parked together in a little clique by the activity bus drop-off. I miss the tiny little elementary kids wandering up the sidewalk on the way to school.
I really miss grocery shopping. I love to do it. High up on the least liked lists of most, I just love to see what new products there are, choosing fresh produce and meat, matching menus with items I need.
Now I'm cooking from the pantry and the freezer, and while there is a certain challenge to it, I wonder what the date will be when I can shop as I once did.
I miss stopping in for a beer at the steakhouse across the street. It's truly a family owned and run operation, and now they are trying to survive by serving takeout through the drive-through window. I pray that people will patronize them, so that they will keep doing it.
I am sad that the Wyoming Chapter National Football Foundation banquet was canceled, as was a planned long weekend in Deadwood. But my angst is nothing compared to brides whose weddings are canceled or families wrestling with delaying funerals.
I am grateful for sunshine, which makes anything -- even this -- more hopeful. Oppressive cloud cover and I do not get along. Gloom and cocoon go together, but not for me.
I am grateful that those I love remain healthy. I pray fervently for the hospital worker in our family and the dear one with a host of medical issues who is missing a variety of therapies during this.
We all want our lives back. But we need to do this to ensure that there are lives to return to.
Regardless of what may be on our lists, we want it back.
I don't miss going to the gym, but I desperately want to return to Mass.
I don't miss certain kinds of businesses, but I want my friends in the restaurant business to have their livelihoods back.
I really don't miss not being able to buy a single onion. (I never would.) But I want the beautiful fresh produce sections to be fully stocked again.
We will get through this. Whoever starts selling that T-shirt will have all of the 307 in the queue.
