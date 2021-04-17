Talkin' with Sal: This too shall pass

"Keep smiling that smile," he said as I went blasting through the doors.

It was Friday and I was on my final errand of the day.

It's hard not to smile when you no longer have to wear a mask there, and you can finally see what people actually look like.

"It's Friday," he said, "bourbon after work time."

Well, it was babysitting after work for me on Friday, but I'll take Nana time over bourbon time (almost) every time.

There's been a lot to grumble about recently, like the fact that we had measurable snow on March 15 and April 15 (and 16).

The only track meets of the whole season in our little town were canceled because of it. Softball and soccer were canceled, and the window to make all of that up is closing quickly.

When the snow started, it was more like rain, just making the pavement wet. "Spring" snow, they call it. Apparently, between 2 and 6 a.m., on Thursday, it decided to dump.

The roads were solid packed ice Thursday morning and it was impossible to stop. My driver brought me to work after his morning shift and picked me up before his afternoon shift. By then, it was wet and sloppy.