Talkin' with Sal: This too shall pass

"Keep smiling that smile," he said as I went blasting through the doors.
It was Friday and I was on my final errand of the day.
It's hard not to smile when you no longer have to wear a mask there, and you can finally see what people actually look like.
"It's Friday," he said, "bourbon after work time."
Well, it was babysitting after work for me on Friday, but I'll take Nana time over bourbon time (almost) every time.
There's been a lot to grumble about recently, like the fact that we had measurable snow on March 15 and April 15 (and 16).
The only track meets of the whole season in our little town were canceled because of it. Softball and soccer were canceled, and the window to make all of that up is closing quickly.
When the snow started, it was more like rain, just making the pavement wet. "Spring" snow, they call it. Apparently, between 2 and 6 a.m., on Thursday, it decided to dump.
The roads were solid packed ice Thursday morning and it was impossible to stop. My driver brought me to work after his morning shift and picked me up before his afternoon shift. By then, it was wet and sloppy.
For 12 years, we've thought it would be good to have a helicopter to buzz over in the morning, and then have an extra car to leave in Casper for the better drive home. Alas, other people keep winning the lottery and the helicopter has not materialized.
By Thursday evening, it had gotten cold enough to stick and glaze over again, but it was left to me to navigate on Friday morning.
It was much worse than Thursday, and other intrepid commuters agreed.
Is it worse to drive on the snow in mid April than in February? Mixed answer there.
You expect it in February, although in Wyoming, we're fools to not expect it in April.
When it's yucky driving in April, at least we can tell ourselves it's almost over.
But is it?
Will the frozen daffodils even bud out now?
Will my Poke Pride yard sign ever be free of snow?
Will the dog ever want to go outside again?
These are the mysteries of life where we choose to be.
There are things I do know though -- I grocery shopped in the aisles instead of on my phone. What a complete joy that was! I chose not to wear a mask and no one said a thing. I used self checkout, something I had not done in more than a year. It was early, early in the morning and it was bliss.
Another shopper asked if I was Sally Ann. Decades ago, that might have bugged me -- and for sure would have bugged my small children.
But it was absolutely great to be seen, and recognized, and so I smiled broadly and said, "There's no denying that."
It seems we have had so many choices taken away recently. Snow or not, yucky roads or not, I am grateful beyond measure to be getting some of those back.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.