Talkin' with Sal: 'This will be my last one'

Since March, my goal has been to be in Wisconsin on Monday, when Peggy Jane the Mom turns 89.
If all went to plan, which we know rarely happens these days, the kind and patient friend and I should be holed up with her at the house on the lake as you read this.
It's been, in many respects, an awful year for our mom. Yet she still maintains her cheerful disposition.
Right before her 88th birthday, she had detached retina outpatient surgery, which shook her up but from which she otherwise recovered perfectly. She hated not being able to drive for a period of weeks and relying on my sister more than she already was.
Then, in early October, things went downhill quickly and a short hospitalization resulted in prolonged home health care for the first time.
Susie the Sister, just minutes away, was a lifesaver both for mom and for the Texas brother and me. She continues to be.
In mid-December, literally just as mom had graduated from home health care and was given clearance to drive, a second similar but more significant episode occurred, resulting in a much longer hospitalization and home health care that is still in effect today. She has rarely left the house since and has not driven.
With the onset of COVID, she joked that she was a pro at social distancing, safely tucked in her house all by herself.
You may recall we visited in late December while the sister and her family were at Iowa's bowl game in California. Mom was hospitalized for the first half of our time there, but we were able to bring her home, something that would not have been possible if we or my sister were not there.
The lack of the ability to therapeutically swim regularly has made her already limited mobility vanish. With the aid of a walker, she basically moves with difficulty from her recliner to the bathroom and back. She has not been on her screen porch in months, nor to look at her beloved tomato crop.
Her mind remains perfect, which we all tell her is the most important thing.
As you know, she does not do anything electronic whatsoever, so she is extremely isolated from her long-distance grandkids, her friends and remaining relatives who all Zoom or text to stay in touch.
Finally, after a small family wedding took place this summer instead of a formal gala previously planned, I had the much-too-late idea that my niece, home for the summer, could show mom the photos on Facebook. She did and mom loved seeing them.
There are no big plans for the birthday celebration as of this writing. I hope she'll let us take her for a ride. I told her we would get takeout from a place of her choice if that's what she wants. Or that I would shop, cook and clean up if she would let me. (I haven't been allowed to cook in her fabulous kitchen for 26 years because I am a "messy" cook.)
When we finally realized this trip could happen, and I called at the last minute to tell her, she said, "Oh good, I'm so glad. I know this will be my last birthday." She's been saying that for at least five years now.
Here's hoping she's wrong for the foreseeable future.
Call your loved ones regularly. Hug them when you can. And don't put off a trip until things are "normal."
