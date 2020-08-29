Talkin' with Sal: 'This will be my last one'

You may recall we visited in late December while the sister and her family were at Iowa's bowl game in California. Mom was hospitalized for the first half of our time there, but we were able to bring her home, something that would not have been possible if we or my sister were not there.

The lack of the ability to therapeutically swim regularly has made her already limited mobility vanish. With the aid of a walker, she basically moves with difficulty from her recliner to the bathroom and back. She has not been on her screen porch in months, nor to look at her beloved tomato crop.

Her mind remains perfect, which we all tell her is the most important thing.

As you know, she does not do anything electronic whatsoever, so she is extremely isolated from her long-distance grandkids, her friends and remaining relatives who all Zoom or text to stay in touch.

Finally, after a small family wedding took place this summer instead of a formal gala previously planned, I had the much-too-late idea that my niece, home for the summer, could show mom the photos on Facebook. She did and mom loved seeing them.