Talkin' with Sal: Three roads to home

I've written in this space that it's my equivalent of Disneyland.
You wait all year, save your money, plan every minute of your time.
Your travel plans are set in stone, your room booked, your tickets purchased.
This year, it was my equivalent of Disneyland even more -- my paradise was closed and so is Disneyland.
Until midday Friday.
It's just three roads from where I live to home.
Since Aug. 10 -- OK, really since March 13 -- I was never sure when next I'd take those roads.
We did cheat and go once in late May, just because I had to get out of town.
We shopped at my favorite store, ate my favorite burger at our favorite burger joint, bought baby gifts at the fan store and parked and walked around mecca. It was okay, but it wasn't for real.
It was kind of like touring the Grand Ol' Opry without hearing Charlie Daniels or Dolly Parton there.
So I didn't really count that as going home, more kind of a fake thing to help keep my sanity and show me hope.
On Friday, we took three roads to home.
The first is so boring but the quickest. It takes us to Douglas, where we only get off if we need McDonald's, Taco John's or to restock on the right-hand side of Grasslands Market.
We can no longer "rest" at Orin Junction, so that waits for Dwyer Junction or Wheatland.
Just past Wheatland, the most scenic of the three roads beckons us west. Highway 34 is full of curves and gorgeous views. This time of the year, it's also full of trucks pulled off the road and out-of-state hunters driving 5 miles per hour. But at midday, they're usually napping or having a cold one.
The third road is the hardest to sit still. It's the road where I usually "freshen" my face, but mask wearing prevents the need for any of that.
It's where I make sure the Western Thunder Marching Band's CD is locked and loaded, ready to hit play at Curtis Street. it's where invariably cars with green license plates are just going way too damned slow. It's where I get the buckin' horse car flag ready for the back window.
And then we are there.
There, where I was raised.
There, where I made 17 years of memories and plenty of bad decisions. But some really good ones too.
There, where I had the privilege of attending college and experienced the complete miracle of earning a degree in four years.
There, where I watched my father shape young men's lives. And where my mom fed them, did their laundry, and nursed them through homesickness, tragedy and more.
There, where the west side metal concourse is still rusted and creaks when fans walk.
There, where our seats 19 rows behind the visitor bench reveal plenty -- like who's freezing, who's hurt, who's really, really mad.
And there, where Friday night at 7:45, a miracle took place.
Someone found a path forward -- finally.
A group bought in, did all the right things, fought through testing and quarantine, and came out of the north locker room, ready to fight for an entire state.
We took the three roads home, and it was glorious.
