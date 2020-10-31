Talkin' with Sal: Three roads to home

I've written in this space that it's my equivalent of Disneyland.

You wait all year, save your money, plan every minute of your time.

Your travel plans are set in stone, your room booked, your tickets purchased.

This year, it was my equivalent of Disneyland even more -- my paradise was closed and so is Disneyland.

Until midday Friday.

It's just three roads from where I live to home.

Since Aug. 10 -- OK, really since March 13 -- I was never sure when next I'd take those roads.

We did cheat and go once in late May, just because I had to get out of town.

We shopped at my favorite store, ate my favorite burger at our favorite burger joint, bought baby gifts at the fan store and parked and walked around mecca. It was okay, but it wasn't for real.

It was kind of like touring the Grand Ol' Opry without hearing Charlie Daniels or Dolly Parton there.

So I didn't really count that as going home, more kind of a fake thing to help keep my sanity and show me hope.

On Friday, we took three roads to home.