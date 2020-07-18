Talkin' with Sal: Two fewer Marines and we are sad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He died in February but didn't want anyone out in the cold on his account.

On the day of Gary Cohee's funeral, it was 99 degress. And not a cloud in the clear blue Wyoming sky on the state's 130th birthday.

The United States Marine Corps is two less these days, and those losses weigh heavily on Casper, Wyoming.

Combined, I knew these two fine men for 42 years.

The first, cranky Tom Sutherland, I met on my first day at the Star-Tribune in June 1978. He was a Texas original, gruff and opinionated with a heart of gold and meticulous work ethic.

Serving five terms as county assessor was his day job back then, but most days, he came from the courthouse to the Star-Tribune sports department, where he covered anything he could find with a skinny notebook and a pencil. He joked that he needed another job to stay the hell away from Irene, to whom he was married for 57 years.

He gave all kinds of advice, some the R-rated variety, on dating and marriage and child raising.