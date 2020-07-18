Talkin' with Sal: Two fewer Marines and we are sad

He died in February but didn't want anyone out in the cold on his account.
On the day of Gary Cohee's funeral, it was 99 degress. And not a cloud in the clear blue Wyoming sky on the state's 130th birthday.
The United States Marine Corps is two less these days, and those losses weigh heavily on Casper, Wyoming.
Combined, I knew these two fine men for 42 years.
The first, cranky Tom Sutherland, I met on my first day at the Star-Tribune in June 1978. He was a Texas original, gruff and opinionated with a heart of gold and meticulous work ethic.
Serving five terms as county assessor was his day job back then, but most days, he came from the courthouse to the Star-Tribune sports department, where he covered anything he could find with a skinny notebook and a pencil. He joked that he needed another job to stay the hell away from Irene, to whom he was married for 57 years.
He gave all kinds of advice, some the R-rated variety, on dating and marriage and child raising.
I met Gary Cohee much later, after he had retired a second time as a long haul trucker. He first served 20 years in the Marines, including three tours in Vietnam. He told me the night I met him that he didn't want to spend another birthday in the cab of his truck. Kathy Mattea's 1987 ballad, "Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses," always reminded me of him and his beloved Yvonne, to whom he was married for 59 years.
After his second retirement, his final full-time gig was one of service. He jumped into both the Casper Elks Lodge and the Natrona County United Veterans Council, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, vowing to never have a veteran die without a proper military service. He worked for his church, Grace Lutheran, serving on the board there.
He planned and promoted, sometimes singlehandedly, all of the community veterans' ceremonies on Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Patriot Day and anything else where honor could be paid to our veterans.
But it was at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery that he perhaps had the biggest impact. Whether he had met the veteran or not, if the family requested a military funeral, he was there.
At Cohee's own broiling outdoor memorial service, Sen. John Barrasso quoted from Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He said each men's comments could have been describing Gary.
The senator then told a story about Gary hitting him up a couple of years ago to attend both the state Veterans of Foreign Wars and Elks conventions, which were slated for the same winter day in January in Cody. Barrasso was at each, but could not find Gary. It was then that the senator learned that there was a veteran burial in Casper that same day, and that Gary's vow to never have a veteran buried alone took precedence.
At the first Fourth of July celebration as president, Abraham Lincoln said, "The part assigned to me is to raise the flag, which, if there be no fault in the machinery, I will do, and when up, it'll be for the people to keep it up."
Tom Sutherland was a loyal Democrat who ran for office five times, raised a family and championed the little guys.
Gary Cohee earned two purple hearts and a silver star in Vietnam and never stopped serving veterans once he came home.
"If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven's scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines." -- third stanza, Marine Corps hymn.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!