Talkin' with Sal: Warm and grateful

So if you believe the weather folks, I've lived in Wyoming for the three biggest winter storms ever recorded in Casper.
Callers to the office are already disputing that we "forgot" about the blizzard of '49, but I have let my meteorological advanced certification expire, so that's not for me to argue.
In April 1973, Laramie got absolutely buried, and Fritz the Dad was stranded on the side of the road overnight getting home from a booster event in Torrington. Peggy Jane the Mom was frantic, but it all worked out and he got home the next day. At 16, I was furious that I was not allowed to hang with my friends and was trapped at home with Mom and the siblings.
In December 1982, I was in Casper for a "multi-day" snow event early in the month, but happily in southern California visiting the family for Christmas when Casper received 24.3 inches on Dec. 24.
And now this, this rager of an event last week.
Our little town lost power, but only for about three hours and in the middle of the night. The power was on when Sophie and I finished our before bed reading, and it was on when we woke on snowy Sunday morning. We were very fortunate in the power area.
A new snowblower purchase a week ago Friday made the friend's unenviable job much easier, although the amount and the weight of the snow still made old-fashioned shoveling necessary for some parts of the job.
I don't envy him that he's responsible for two homes -- his and mine -- both when it snows a ton and when the grass needs mowed. And after 12 years, he's plenty sick of it.
Late Sunday afternoon, when the snow briefly abated and the sun came out, I went out in my flannel pajamas and Crocs and shoveled off the dregs left by the blower. By Monday morning, almost another foot had fallen and our work started over again.
My biggest contribution to the shoveling effort was in making a path for the terminally short-legged dog to get off the patio and under the bay window in the back yard. I used my most precious antique: a steel, square-bottomed shovel that has "Property of UW Ath Dept" carved on the back of the splintering handle. The scoop is rusted but it still works like a charm, and of course I think of hard workin' Fritz every time I use it.
The son-in-law is deemed an essential worker and has a letter and a badge to prove it, so he did drive on closed roads to get to work on Saturday and Monday nights. He was told to stay home on Sunday night, which I was so grateful for.
And the daughter was luckily off, so I didn't have to worry about her driving home in the middle of the night.
I absolutely hated not going to the office on Monday and yes, I argued long and arduously with the friend about it. He did bring me in on Tuesday and the road was far far better than we've been on previously.
Now the sun is out as I write this and there is an enormous icicle sculpture hanging from my gutter outside my west-facing bedroom window. It is gorgeous but I'm guessing it won't last long.
Like that sculpture, the storm has passed. Grocery stores are stocked and traffic is flowing.
It's March. At least there is basketball. Thank God.
