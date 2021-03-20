Talkin' with Sal: Warm and grateful

I don't envy him that he's responsible for two homes -- his and mine -- both when it snows a ton and when the grass needs mowed. And after 12 years, he's plenty sick of it.

Late Sunday afternoon, when the snow briefly abated and the sun came out, I went out in my flannel pajamas and Crocs and shoveled off the dregs left by the blower. By Monday morning, almost another foot had fallen and our work started over again.

My biggest contribution to the shoveling effort was in making a path for the terminally short-legged dog to get off the patio and under the bay window in the back yard. I used my most precious antique: a steel, square-bottomed shovel that has "Property of UW Ath Dept" carved on the back of the splintering handle. The scoop is rusted but it still works like a charm, and of course I think of hard workin' Fritz every time I use it.

The son-in-law is deemed an essential worker and has a letter and a badge to prove it, so he did drive on closed roads to get to work on Saturday and Monday nights. He was told to stay home on Sunday night, which I was so grateful for.

And the daughter was luckily off, so I didn't have to worry about her driving home in the middle of the night.