Talkin' with Sal: Wash your hands

This is all to say that if ever there was a phrase attached to moms almost as much as "I love you," it most certainly is "wash your hands."

Where would we be without our moms?

Where would be without weekly phone calls just to make sure she's still sitting in her chair, looking out at her lake, calmly assessing the way of the world?

Where would we be without her thoughts on current events (very black and white, not much gray in case you're wondering)? Where would we be without someone for whom we need to have prints made of digital photos so that we can actually mail them to her? Where would we be without writing actual greeting cards and sending them through the U.S. mail?

Although I hate the reason, it was nice having the college senior niece home in Green Bay most of the spring, because she was able to share Facebook photos that the Daughter and I post with her. Still, she longs for the permanence of those snapshots arriving in the mail.

More and more, offers and merchandise are limited to online only. Every single time, I inquire if there is a method available for those without online access. Every single time I'm thinking of Peggy Jane the Mom. And more and more frequently, the answer is "nope, online only."

So here's to moms who make us wash our hands. Here's to moms who love us unconditionally, despite our many flaws. Here's to moms who have faults of their own. We could not live without them. Nor would we want to.

