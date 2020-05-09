Talkin' with Sal: Wash your hands

Here are some Mother's Day musings from this sandwich mom/nana, still blessed to have a very much "in charge of herself" mom far, far away, as well as grown children and grand little ladies nearby.
When we were just tiny kids, we moved into a brand-new house in a brand-new subdivision on what was then the very north edge of Laramie.
The dirt was red and there was no grass.
When my heart doctor, Texas Tech department chairman brother was like fourish, he and the neighbor across the street thought it would be fun to turn on the hose, make red mud and "paint" the concrete foundations of the new homes on our block. The red mud stained, as well as making an awful mess. Needless to say, an extended "wash your hands," moment followed.
Several years later, the parents were entertaining someone who passed through the coach's office scouting or something. Peggy Jane the Mom's signature special dinner was fish caught by Fritz the Dad and then fried in a skillet, french fries and homemade cole slaw, and usually a homemade pie of some kind.
So same said brother thought it would be awesome to put a live salamander, several of whom lived in our basement window wells, in the covered sugar bowl on the dining room table. The dinner guest thought it was hilarious, but for my brother, it was yet another "wash your hands" moment.
This is all to say that if ever there was a phrase attached to moms almost as much as "I love you," it most certainly is "wash your hands."
Where would we be without our moms?
Where would be without weekly phone calls just to make sure she's still sitting in her chair, looking out at her lake, calmly assessing the way of the world?
Where would we be without her thoughts on current events (very black and white, not much gray in case you're wondering)? Where would we be without someone for whom we need to have prints made of digital photos so that we can actually mail them to her? Where would we be without writing actual greeting cards and sending them through the U.S. mail?
Although I hate the reason, it was nice having the college senior niece home in Green Bay most of the spring, because she was able to share Facebook photos that the Daughter and I post with her. Still, she longs for the permanence of those snapshots arriving in the mail.
More and more, offers and merchandise are limited to online only. Every single time, I inquire if there is a method available for those without online access. Every single time I'm thinking of Peggy Jane the Mom. And more and more frequently, the answer is "nope, online only."
So here's to moms who make us wash our hands. Here's to moms who love us unconditionally, despite our many flaws. Here's to moms who have faults of their own. We could not live without them. Nor would we want to.
