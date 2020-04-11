Talkin' with Sal: We need Easter like never before

This just in: Easter is not canceled nor is it postponed.
Easter is Easter.
The big ol' family dinners gathering folks from many households around one table may be postponed. The buying and buying and buying may be postponed. The Easter dresses and bonnets may be postponed.
But Easter? It's here, in all of its glorious mystery and majesty.
And have we ever needed its hope more?
Have we ever been more hungry for its abiding faith to carry us through this terrible time?
I say we have not.
When church -- church -- is canceled, you know there is a problem.
Basketball and baseball and the Masters can be canceled or postponed and that is alarming. Grocery stores with bare shelves are alarming. Empty parking lots at schools are alarming.
But no church?
Now that is something else.
I have been making do with more prayerful reading during Lent, as well as televised church. It's completely not the same, but it's better than nothing. And as I say the responses I have said all of my life, "and also with you ...," "Christ, have mercy ...," and a million "amen's," with the doors open, I wonder what the neighbors think.
I hope they know that I am not showing off. This church thing is part of who I am.
At first, and I admit selfishly, I was kind of in disbelief that church was done. But then I thought of our own priest, battling serious and life-threatening health issues. And the last thing we want is to compromise that health further.
The bishop of all of Wyoming (the Diocese of Cheyenne) sent each Catholic household a letter during Holy Week, which is the same message he delivered via YouTube.
In it, he talks of the priests who have died of COVID-19 in Italy, including 11 in one diocese alone.
"When I suspended Masses, I was not just thinking of the next few weeks or months, but the next 10 years. If we have several priests die from the virus, then instead of months with no Mass, some communities could go for 10 years without Mass," Bishop Steven Biegler wrote.
It is Easter. On Friday, Jesus was put to death, crucified on a cross. He was taken off the cross, laid in a tomb and a rock was placed at the entrance.
On Sunday morning, the women went to prepare him for burial. The rock had been moved, and He was risen from the dead.
Leave it to the women to see the truth first and spread the word.
He has risen to have mercy on us.
He has risen so that we might live.
He has risen so that our sins -- all of them -- may be forgiven.
He has risen so that we have the strength to deal with the unpleasant, the unusual, the uncomfortable.
Seek the light. Remember that faith is hope waiting for tomorrow. We will get through this.
