Talkin' with Sal: We need Easter like never before

I hope they know that I am not showing off. This church thing is part of who I am.

At first, and I admit selfishly, I was kind of in disbelief that church was done. But then I thought of our own priest, battling serious and life-threatening health issues. And the last thing we want is to compromise that health further.

The bishop of all of Wyoming (the Diocese of Cheyenne) sent each Catholic household a letter during Holy Week, which is the same message he delivered via YouTube.

In it, he talks of the priests who have died of COVID-19 in Italy, including 11 in one diocese alone.

"When I suspended Masses, I was not just thinking of the next few weeks or months, but the next 10 years. If we have several priests die from the virus, then instead of months with no Mass, some communities could go for 10 years without Mass," Bishop Steven Biegler wrote.

It is Easter. On Friday, Jesus was put to death, crucified on a cross. He was taken off the cross, laid in a tomb and a rock was placed at the entrance.

On Sunday morning, the women went to prepare him for burial. The rock had been moved, and He was risen from the dead.

Leave it to the women to see the truth first and spread the word.