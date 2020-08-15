Talkin' with Sal: What happens when it is my life?

In the next phase of life as a single mom, I took the Daughter by myself, and there were so few people in our section that she took blankets and quilts and made a fort and read during the entire game.

Now, blessedly, both of the grown kids are football fans. The Son accompanied us to the 2016 MWC Championship Game in Laramie, and he and his intended were with us last season in Laramie as well.

Cancelling the season is not the best decision for anyone. It may have been the easy solution, but it's really a solution with no answers. When do we start again? "Health and safety" of players should also include mental health, the danger of taking away the familiar, the unknown that lies ahead. Not to mention those with legitimate NFL ability -- have they played their last collegiate game?

This has touched my family beyond the Wyoming Cowboys. The Big Nephew's season is over at Iowa. The incoming freshman's season at Wisconsin-Whitewater is over before it began.

At this writing, the Big 12 is committed to playing. So are the SEC and the ACC and the Sun Belt. So is BYU. So is Notre Dame. Good for them. The Nebraska president publicly said that he was against the B1G's decision to cancel. Their leadership acted like leaders, not sheep. There is no glory without guts. I could go on, and probably will.