Talkin' with Sal: What happens when it is my life?

Get a life, they told me. In public.
Football is my life. Not a hobby or a social occasion or something to do between summer and the holidays.
And I'm hurting. And the hurt will not go away completely until I'm once again in my favorite place on earth, War Memorial Stadium. When will that be?
I first started regularly attending football practice in the early fall of 1956 at Albion College. I was zero years old.
I have loved it ever since. In the fall of 1962, many of the other coaches’ wives made their kids stay home with babysitters or stayed home themselves, getting ready for after-game open houses.
Not Peggy Jane the Mom. We all got to go, and in the 13 years we lived there as a family, I cannot remember missing a game, at home or in Colorado.
Of course the four years as a student I didn’t miss a single game. Went once with strep throat and a fever so high I could barely think. And my attention to the game got me out of more than one bad blind date. As soon as a frat boy realized I knew more about football than he did, it was over.
Newly married to someone who was not a huge college football fan, we still made the trek to Laramie at least once a season for the tradition and the ritual and later, to introduce the kids to UW.
In the next phase of life as a single mom, I took the Daughter by myself, and there were so few people in our section that she took blankets and quilts and made a fort and read during the entire game.
Now, blessedly, both of the grown kids are football fans. The Son accompanied us to the 2016 MWC Championship Game in Laramie, and he and his intended were with us last season in Laramie as well.
Cancelling the season is not the best decision for anyone. It may have been the easy solution, but it's really a solution with no answers. When do we start again? "Health and safety" of players should also include mental health, the danger of taking away the familiar, the unknown that lies ahead. Not to mention those with legitimate NFL ability -- have they played their last collegiate game?
This has touched my family beyond the Wyoming Cowboys. The Big Nephew's season is over at Iowa. The incoming freshman's season at Wisconsin-Whitewater is over before it began.
At this writing, the Big 12 is committed to playing. So are the SEC and the ACC and the Sun Belt. So is BYU. So is Notre Dame. Good for them. The Nebraska president publicly said that he was against the B1G's decision to cancel. Their leadership acted like leaders, not sheep. There is no glory without guts. I could go on, and probably will.
This will devastate the Laramie small business community. Less than 48 hours after learning about no fall sports, the decision was made to delay the return of students to campus. So now not only are there no fans to spend money, there are no students either.
I feel sickest of course for the seniors. Who knows really if they’ll ever come out of that north end zone again?
And the freshmen who have only heard about the magic in the War.
They've been in Laramie since July 1 without one, not one, positive COVID test.
What about the senior members of the Western Thunder Marching Band? Will they ever wear their Stetsons again? And what about all of the students on work/study within the athletic department?
And of course all of the other fall sports are canceled as well -- volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis.
I think of our enormous number of loyal aging fans. Who knows if they will ever see another game?
This is not something we will "get over." We are not being "ridiculous," "small minded" or "selfish." This is a tragedy.
It is a time to mourn all that we have lost. And the toll is enormous.
