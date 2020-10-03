Talkin' with Sal: What the world needs

The newer Cowboys -- Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich -- all graduated from Casper high schools and had great things to say about their own recent experiences in Laramie, even in a pandemic.

The keynote speaker was Marci Crank Bramlet, former Natrona and UW athlete and now a practicing attorney with Robinson Stelting Welch Bramlet LLC. She earned her bachelor's in political science in 2003 from UW. Then, after marrying her football playing husband, Casey, and following him to six NFL stops, NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, she got her juris doctorate in 2013 at UW. (They were introduced at UW by Natrona and UW football player Jacque Finn).

Her full-length video for the "The World Needs More Cowboys," series premiered at the event, and it made me cry.

She said she knew she wanted to be a lawyer from the third grade and was a devotee of "Law & Order" reruns and "A Time to Kill" by John Grisham. She told her mom she wanted to be the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

“To me, being a Wyoming Cowboy means having the courage to be authentic. It is tempting to mold ourselves into whatever version of us fits a given situation. I refuse to do it. I’m the same Marci with my family, with my friends, with my partners, at work and in court,” she said.

With husband Casey looking on and their little Pokes, Carson, 6 and Cameron, 3, running around the square in their Poke shirts, it was easy to see how old Pokes and young Pokes all have something in common -- they know the world definitely, absolutely, needs more cowboys.

