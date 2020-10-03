Talkin' with Sal: What the world needs

I'll be honest.
I went to apologize to Ed Seidel (the new UW president) for the stuff I said about him on social media. He's a very personable guy who wants to come back to David Street Station and play his guitar when his fingers aren't frozen from the early fall evening breeze.
I went to meet the Pokes' new basketball coach, Jeff Linder. Great guy. He said being from Denver, he's always known Wyoming was a special place because whole families would be dressed in brown and gold at AAU youth tournaments on the Front Range, even though those tournaments had nothing to do with UW.
And I went to see my friends -- Tom Burman, the Laramie Plainsman who's the athletic director; Chad Baldwin, my awesome former boss and associate vice president, communications & marketing, and Keener Fry, who is in charge of wrangling all of the alumni.
Once again, the Cowboy State has been blessed with tremendous generosity.
Tom Burman announced that the Mick and Susie McMurry Family had given $750,000 recently to the WHYoming Now campaign, which sought to recoup some of the millions lost to the athletic department by COVID cancellations. (In just over a month, the social-media driven endeavor raised $1.3 million).
The McMurrys' first gift of $500,000 went to scholarships, nutritional needs and medical care for student-athletes and a more recent $250,000 gift was applied to the Excellence at 7220 program, which offers leadership and life skills programming, as well as physical and mental health wellness to the student-athletes.
Trudi McMurry Holthouse, daughter of Mick and Susie, spoke briefly to the crowd and said their family loves UW and is honored to continue to support it.
It was like a big ol' reunion at David Street Station on an early evening that began sun-splashed and ended as a brisk reminder that fall had arrived.
The occasion was the Casper "The World Needs More Cowboys," event, which highlights the marketing strategy along with college admission info for prospective students. The series of events takes place in the hometowns of alumni profiled in the marketing campaign.
I was delighted that so many of my Poke fan friends were there, even though college admission is not on their to-do list.
The messages from current students were impressive. I was in awe of former wildland firefighter and non-traditional student Caitlyn Edwards, who commuted thousands of miles from her home in Rawlins to Laramie and back to earn her first degree. Although she wanted to further her education, the prospect of more continuous commuting on I-80 deterred her, until both she and her husband landed jobs in Casper.
Now, she is well on her way to another degree at UW Casper with more education in her future.
Cowboy tough is something we all say, but Caitlyn is living proof.
The newer Cowboys -- Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich -- all graduated from Casper high schools and had great things to say about their own recent experiences in Laramie, even in a pandemic.
The keynote speaker was Marci Crank Bramlet, former Natrona and UW athlete and now a practicing attorney with Robinson Stelting Welch Bramlet LLC. She earned her bachelor's in political science in 2003 from UW. Then, after marrying her football playing husband, Casey, and following him to six NFL stops, NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, she got her juris doctorate in 2013 at UW. (They were introduced at UW by Natrona and UW football player Jacque Finn).
Her full-length video for the "The World Needs More Cowboys," series premiered at the event, and it made me cry.
She said she knew she wanted to be a lawyer from the third grade and was a devotee of "Law & Order" reruns and "A Time to Kill" by John Grisham. She told her mom she wanted to be the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
“To me, being a Wyoming Cowboy means having the courage to be authentic. It is tempting to mold ourselves into whatever version of us fits a given situation. I refuse to do it. I’m the same Marci with my family, with my friends, with my partners, at work and in court,” she said.
With husband Casey looking on and their little Pokes, Carson, 6 and Cameron, 3, running around the square in their Poke shirts, it was easy to see how old Pokes and young Pokes all have something in common -- they know the world definitely, absolutely, needs more cowboys.
