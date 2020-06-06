Talkin' with Sal: XLII and counting

By the time you read this, one more anniversary will have passed.
Dates are just dates on a calendar, but sometimes they mean something.
You wait and look forward to something, and then it’s there and then it’s gone, usually without the fanfare you secretly hope for.
You wait for a cruise or a trip or a wedding or a graduation or even a dinner out — and then boom — it gets corona’ed (a Sal word if there ever was one).
So then you look forward to the next thing and the next, because planning is what we do.
Did I plan to be at the place where I began 42 years to the day later?
Not so much.
I planned to be married and a mommy with a white picket fence and lots of friends.
Some of that happened. Some did not.
Both of my kids were raised, in some measure, in the sports department at the Casper Star-Tribune. For the first high school football season immediately after the abbreviated maternity leave with my daughter, there was a play pen between my desk and the sports editor’s. He was single then and not at all sure how to react.
Years later, when he was in town to play golf, we met for lunch. He asked to see a picture of her, then in high school, and tears came to his eyes.
Work is not just about the inches we spew out, but about relationships.
I have missed those as most of my colleagues have chosen to work remotely these last two and a half months. Soon, they will be phasing back into the room, and I am eager to greet them.
Because I am the definition of old and set in my ways and inflexible and like a dinosaur with a computer, I have come to the office every day since March 16. I deserve not a medal, but I am grateful that I was allowed to do so.
And so gratitude is my overriding emotion as I type this, surrounded by a wooden nameplate I’ve had since college, photos of my children as little kids, my dad on the field at the Super Bowl (the one we talk about) and a magnet from an intern that reads, “I’ve got one nerve and you’re getting on it.”
The roman numerals in this headline are intentional, because words and language — although I take great, great license with both — have always been my thing.
I knew as a girl in junior high that I wouldn’t be allowed to coach defense, and at the time, the thought of being a college recruiter and luring talented guys from the inner city to play football at the University of Wyoming was also out of the question.
So I wrote about sports because really, it was the only thing I was truly passionate about.
I am grateful to my parents for instilling work ethic and loyalty, and giving me the best upbringing I could have possibly had. I am grateful to my children for sharing me with this job. I am grateful to those who have kept me employed, when sometimes they really didn’t want to.
And most of all, I am grateful to those who have been reading what I wrote for 42 years.
