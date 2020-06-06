Talkin' with Sal: XLII and counting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the time you read this, one more anniversary will have passed.

Dates are just dates on a calendar, but sometimes they mean something.

You wait and look forward to something, and then it’s there and then it’s gone, usually without the fanfare you secretly hope for.

You wait for a cruise or a trip or a wedding or a graduation or even a dinner out — and then boom — it gets corona’ed (a Sal word if there ever was one).

So then you look forward to the next thing and the next, because planning is what we do.

Did I plan to be at the place where I began 42 years to the day later?

Not so much.

I planned to be married and a mommy with a white picket fence and lots of friends.

Some of that happened. Some did not.

Both of my kids were raised, in some measure, in the sports department at the Casper Star-Tribune. For the first high school football season immediately after the abbreviated maternity leave with my daughter, there was a play pen between my desk and the sports editor’s. He was single then and not at all sure how to react.