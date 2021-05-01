Talkin' with Sal: Zooming to the regular

So there is a lot of room in here — a lot.

And as I've written before, 99% of the news staff chose to work from home when the pandemic began in March 2020. Their reasons are their own, and they were given permission to do so, but that didn't make it any less lonely for me.

A couple of weeks ago, I was told that because vaccines were so readily available, regardless of age, and because the pandemic numbers were improving locally, coworkers felt okay about trickling in with more regularity.

Last week, there was a day with two meetings. Everyone in the news department was at both meetings — together — in the same room. For the first time since March of 2020, no one had to be on the Zoom. It was glorious.

Also last week, we welcomed a new reporter to our fold, state politics writer Victoria Eavis. She will be an amazing addition to the group. In celebration of her arrival, I treated the room to the "good" donuts, as opposed to grocery store donuts, which, sorry, are not close to the same.

When I went to pick them up, the owner said she is thinking of giving discounts to people who won't wear a mask. A sign in her front window proclaims, "America Enter at Your Own Risk."