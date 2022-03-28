Tate, Werner museums show off ceramic art by Casper College students

A sea urchin butter dish. A miniature ankylosaurus. A planter shaped like a warthog.

Sixty new works of art now join the exhibits at Casper College’s Tate Geological Museum and Werner Wildlife Museum. Some are faithful replicas of what’s on display — others, surreal.

The art show, titled “Heart of the Fire,” is the work of Casper College students in Michael Olson’s ceramics classes.

Olson has been collaborating with the museums for a handful of years now, he said.

“It’s been such a wonderful learning experience for my students,” Olson said.

They take a field trip to the Tate and the Werner on their first day of class.

First, the students have to find something to study. They spend the class sketching and making mock-ups of their prospective subjects out of modeling clay.

In the past, the project was limited to advanced ceramics students, Olson said. This year, beginners also joined in on the fun.

Lots choose to study animals or fossils, but the artists aren’t limited to that. This year, one student did their project on some fool’s gold at the Tate. In the past, some have made copies of toys in the gift shop.

The veterans had creative leeway over what they wanted to make. Beginners, on the other hand, had to start out by sculpting a direct copy of something, Olson said.

After that first assignment, beginners were instructed to make two additional pieces based on their original subjects. This time, they weren’t bound by realism.

“They had to be inspired by the object,” said Olson. “But they could take it and be really, really abstract.”

The works are now on display alongside their muses.

Some students created something functional, like a bowl and platter that looks like a weasel, or a trilobite flask. Others are purely aesthetic — a sculpture of dinosaur fossil heads colored like decorative Dia de Los Meurtos skulls, for example.

The ceramics show opened Thursday, and will remain on display through April 21. There are 25 on display at the Tate, and 35 at the Werner.

Some of the works are for sale, but they’re not priced. Anyone interested in purchasing a piece can check with Olson to see if it’s available, he said.

The Tate Geological Museum and the Werner Wildlife Museum are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

