 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen found safe after search on Muddy Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
Search and rescue
Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Searchers found a teen safe on Muddy Mountain earlier this month after he got separated from the rest of his group, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

A Wyoming Army National Guard helicopter crew spotted the teen after thunderstorms in the area initially hampered the search. He was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for a medical assessment.

The child, who was in his early teens, left a group of people in the area of Lodgepole Campground on Muddy Mountain at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. Rescuers were told the teen has a cognitive disability, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies and Natrona County Emergency Management staff launched a search and rescue operation. They were assisted by multiple agencies as they searched the campground and surrounding area. They soon determined the teen was quickly moving south -- away from searchers. 

People are also reading…

The national guard attempted to deploy a Blackhawk helicopter to help in the search, but the flight was initially delayed by thunderstorms in the area. But during a break in the storms, the helicopter crew was able to take off from Cheyenne and travel to the search area.

During the flight, ground teams learned the teen was still moving quickly away from them, "likely due to the extremely stressful nature of the situation and the cognitive disabilities of the missing juvenile," the sheriff's office said.

Within minutes of arriving, the helicopter crew spotted the teen not far from where ground teams were advancing. 

"The efforts of rescuers involved to safety return this missing person to their family is a demonstration of their fervent dedication to their neighbors," Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin said in a statement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Watch Now: Related Video

Debate after video of Finnish Prime Minister partying with friends surfaces online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News