Teen found safe after search on Muddy Mountain

Searchers found a teen safe on Muddy Mountain earlier this month after he got separated from the rest of his group, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

A Wyoming Army National Guard helicopter crew spotted the teen after thunderstorms in the area initially hampered the search. He was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for a medical assessment.

The child, who was in his early teens, left a group of people in the area of Lodgepole Campground on Muddy Mountain at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. Rescuers were told the teen has a cognitive disability, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and Natrona County Emergency Management staff launched a search and rescue operation. They were assisted by multiple agencies as they searched the campground and surrounding area. They soon determined the teen was quickly moving south -- away from searchers.

The national guard attempted to deploy a Blackhawk helicopter to help in the search, but the flight was initially delayed by thunderstorms in the area. But during a break in the storms, the helicopter crew was able to take off from Cheyenne and travel to the search area.

During the flight, ground teams learned the teen was still moving quickly away from them, "likely due to the extremely stressful nature of the situation and the cognitive disabilities of the missing juvenile," the sheriff's office said.

Within minutes of arriving, the helicopter crew spotted the teen not far from where ground teams were advancing.

"The efforts of rescuers involved to safety return this missing person to their family is a demonstration of their fervent dedication to their neighbors," Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin said in a statement.