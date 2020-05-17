Temperatures expected to climb into the 80s this week
Temperatures expected to climb into the 80s this week

Reeling it in

A pair of anglers load up their drift boat after an afternoon on the water Thursday at Morad Park in Casper. Warm weather, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, is expected to continue throughout the weekend in Casper. 

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Temperatures in Wyoming are expected to climb into the 80s this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of around 87 degrees on Monday and Tuesday in the Casper area. 

However, with the warmer temperatures will come high winds, according to the weather service. On Monday, sustained winds of 19 to 24 mph are forecast, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Winds are expected to be lighter on Tuesday, but gusts could still top out at 25 mph. 

The higher temperatures are expected to be temporary. The high on Wednesday is expected to reach 69 degrees with a chance of showers.

