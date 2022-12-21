Temperatures plunge by 40 degrees as arctic blast hits Wyoming

An arctic blast swept over the Casper area on Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures by roughly 30 degrees in about half an hour.

At about 7:40 a.m., a weather station at Casper/Natrona County International Airport showed the temperature at 28.4 degrees. Ten minutes later, the thermometer showed 12.2 degrees. By 8:13 a.m., the temperature was minus 2.

The air continued to get colder. By 9:30 a.m., two hours after the front arrived, the station recorded the temperature at minus 11.

Windy conditions made it feel even colder. The windchill in Casper at about 9:45 a.m. was minus 38 degrees.

Similar dramatic plunges were recorded around Wyoming. The temperature in Torrington fell by 32 degrees in 40 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.