Temporary sixth cent tax voted down in special election

Natrona County voted down a proposed specific purpose tax that would have added a sixth cent of sales tax for three months next year.

Out of 7,060 people who voted in Tuesday's special election, 53% voted no on the tax. The measure lost by 446 votes.

The tax would have aimed to raise a total of $4.3 million between April and June 2022, to be split between repairs to a section of Midwest Avenue in Casper and a water line replacement serving Midwest, Edgerton and the Salt Creek oil field.

Tuesday's special election was the first in Natrona County since a 2015 referendum in which Casper residents voted to uphold an indoor smoking ban in the city.

Just over 6,000 people voted in that referendum. In the most recent general election, more than 35,000 ballots were cast in the county.

