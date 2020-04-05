Ten additional Wyoming coronavirus cases confirmed; one more patient has fully recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials identified 11 new cases of coronavirus and subtracted one on Sunday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 197.

New cases were reported in Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton (three) and Washakie (two) counties. Campbell County is now listed at six confirmed cases, down from seven.

Fifty patients have now fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, a one-person increase from Saturday.

Crook County's case is its first. Patients have now tested positive for coronavirus in 18 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

More than 11 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 19 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus last week. While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces more than a dozen other states.