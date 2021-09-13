Ten candidates to interview for open Casper City Council spot Tuesday

Ten candidates for a vacant Casper City Council seat will make their case on Tuesday evening.

The position, left open in August by former council member Khrystyn Lutz, represents Casper's Ward 1. That area spans most of downtown, neighborhoods in both north and south Casper and the Big Tree neighborhood, and is currently represented by council members Amber Pollock and Bruce Knell.

All applicants for the position have verified their residence in the ward.

Candidates will have ten minutes to respond to a series of questions posed by the council during a work session on Tuesday. The interviews are set to start at 5 p.m. and, like any meeting of the council, are open to the public and streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

Following the interviews, council members will convene in a closed-door session to decide Lutz's replacement before announcing their pick in a special session later on Tuesday night.

Copies of all ten candidates' applications and several of their resumes are available to view on the city's website.