Ten candidates to interview for open Casper City Council spot Tuesday
Ten candidates to interview for open Casper City Council spot Tuesday

  • Updated
City Council (copy)

The Casper City Council hosts a work session on Feb. 23 at city hall in downtown Casper. Ten people will be interviewing Tuesday for the seat left open by former council member Khrystyn Lutz.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Ten candidates for a vacant Casper City Council seat will make their case on Tuesday evening. 

The position, left open in August by former council member Khrystyn Lutz, represents Casper's Ward 1. That area spans most of downtown, neighborhoods in both north and south Casper and the Big Tree neighborhood, and is currently represented by council members Amber Pollock and Bruce Knell.

Lutz officially resigns from city council seat, city looking for replacement

All applicants for the position have verified their residence in the ward. 

Candidates will have ten minutes to respond to a series of questions posed by the council during a work session on Tuesday. The interviews are set to start at 5 p.m. and, like any meeting of the council, are open to the public and streamed on the city's YouTube channel

Following the interviews, council members will convene in a closed-door session to decide Lutz's replacement before announcing their pick in a special session later on Tuesday night. 

Copies of all ten candidates' applications and several of their resumes are available to view on the city's website. 

The slate of applicants is varied — with four women and six men, two former city council members and several leaders of local community organizations throwing their hats in the ring. A pastor, a butcher and a filmmaker are applying alongside an attorney, a forensics expert and a coal plant supervisor.

The full list of applicants, in the order they will be interviewed on Tuesday, is below. 

  • Dennis Rollins
  • Jacqueline Anderson
  • Kimberly Holloway
  • Zarryn Hinchen
  • Wes Connell
  • David Hulshizer
  • Shannon O'Quinn
  • Jai-Ayla Quest
  • John Minchow
  • Garret Poste

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

