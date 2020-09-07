Terry Wingerter receives enough write-in votes for Democratic commissioner run

The race for Natrona County Commissioner has gotten a little more interesting.
It had seemed like a cut and dried primary. With no Democrats running and two open seats, the August vote appeared to have decided the whole race. Had that been the case, the primary's two Republican victors — Brook Kaufman and Dave North — would have been guaranteed their seats in January.
Now, they’ll have to face Democratic candidate Terry Wingerter. Wingerter was not on the August candidate roster, but he received 150 write-in votes in the primary. He only needed 25 to make it on the general election ballot.
“No one ran as a Democrat, and I’ve always believed in the two-party system,” Wingerter said in an interview with the Star-Tribune.
He’s served in local government many times but wasn’t sure if he wanted to run again. When he realized none of the primary candidates were Democrats he thought about putting himself up as a write-in candidate, but was on the fence about that, as well.
Still, word got out that he was interested in the prospect, and the rumor earned him more than enough votes to challenge the Republican candidates in November.
Experience is Wingerter’s main selling point.
“I certainly know the county,” he said. “There’s no learning curve for me. I know it, I know how the county works.”
Wingerter sat as a commissioner from 1991-94, 1996-2004 and from 2006-2014. He ran again in 2016 but lost that race. Before that, he was a city councilman from 1983-1992.
He’s also been on the city planning and zoning board, as well as on the board for Casper’s Kiwanis Club. He drives for Meals on Wheels, and, though retired now, he was the regional director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for more than two decades.
As a commissioner, he said he’d focus on the physical and economic health of the community. First and foremost, he said it would be crucial for the community to follow COVID-19 guidance from the state and county health officers.
Beyond that, he wants to recruit new businesses to the city to diversify the economy away from the boom and bust of energy jobs. His sights are set on better utilizing the airport’s foreign trade zone and expanding Casper College and health care jobs in the county, which he hopes the Wyoming Medical Center’s acquisition by Banner Health will contribute to.
The general election is Nov. 3.
