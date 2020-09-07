Terry Wingerter receives enough write-in votes for Democratic commissioner run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The race for Natrona County Commissioner has gotten a little more interesting.

It had seemed like a cut and dried primary. With no Democrats running and two open seats, the August vote appeared to have decided the whole race. Had that been the case, the primary's two Republican victors — Brook Kaufman and Dave North — would have been guaranteed their seats in January.

Now, they’ll have to face Democratic candidate Terry Wingerter. Wingerter was not on the August candidate roster, but he received 150 write-in votes in the primary. He only needed 25 to make it on the general election ballot.

“No one ran as a Democrat, and I’ve always believed in the two-party system,” Wingerter said in an interview with the Star-Tribune.

He’s served in local government many times but wasn’t sure if he wanted to run again. When he realized none of the primary candidates were Democrats he thought about putting himself up as a write-in candidate, but was on the fence about that, as well.