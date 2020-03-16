Tests identify seven new cases of coronavirus in Wyoming; total up to 10

"WDH is continuing to follow up regarding exposure risks of the new cases and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with them," the Health Department announcement said in its Monday night press release. "Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed."

Community spread

Earlier Monday, Deti said health officials were still not sure how the Fremont County man contracted the virus and said there's no explanation beyond community spread, meaning he was infected by someone in Lander who officials previously didn't know had the disease.

Deti previously declined to comment on how many residents of the facility may have been exposed to the virus. She said last week that the followup work by health officials trying to trace the virus' origin and spread in Lander had been "substantial."