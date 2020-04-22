Teton County man becomes seventh Wyoming person to die from coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Teton County man has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Wednesday evening.

Wyoming's latest coronavirus death involves an older man who was hospitalized in another state and who had existing conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the Health Department said.

The man is the seventh person known in Wyoming to have died after being sickened with COVID-19.

The heath department announcement did not indicate what state the man had been hospitalized in. Nor did it detail what specific health conditions had put the man at higher risk of complications from the virus.

Testing has confirmed more than 300 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. Health officials have also reported more than 115 probable cases -- patients who have not been tested but are both showing symptoms of COVID-19 and were in close contact with a confirmed case.

Six other people have died after contracting the virus, including four Fremont County residents whose deaths were announced on Tuesday. Three were from the same immediate family.