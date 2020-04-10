Teton County's coronavirus infection rate continues to grow as patients, recoveries in Wyoming increase

Pond said her biggest concern was the area's lack of testing supplies. She said health officials there were turning away even those who had symptoms and had close contact with confirmed cases. The county has 19 probable cases in addition to its 53 confirmed, and Pond indicated that there were more cases that haven't been identified even as probable.

"The testing, the nationwide testing debacle is -- I don’t even have words," she said. "We know it's the tip of the iceberg because we can't test."

Travel spurs spread

The spike in Teton cases can be attributed in part to travel -- both of people coming into the resort town of Jackson and of residents traveling in and out of the community. Pond said that other ski towns had also been hit hard and that the county health department had received a call early on from a man who said he'd visited while symptomatic and had skied and eaten at several restaurants.

"We had people coming here from all the big cities, we have direct flights every day from all the major cities in the United States," she said. She noted that people who'd flown into the U.S. from China were screened and isolated, but that didn't happen initially with domestic travel. "So when the disease was undetected in these large cities, those direct flights were coming here."