The best birthday present ever: Assisted living connects residents with families

Isolation from loved ones can be scary at any time, especially as families of the elderly are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

Two Casper assisted living facilities, which are locked down to visitors, are using technology to keep residents in touch with their loved ones.

Thursday was Lori McCoy's birthday. She opened an email from Kenyne Humphrey, executive director at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, and it made her day.

"I nearly died laughing," McCoy recalled, as she saw pictures of her mom, 86-year-old Dickse Harbarger. Humphrey had used a filtering app to take a photo of Harberger and added leopard ears and a nose.

"When we were told that they were going on a no visitor lock down, they told us that they would do anything they could to keep us in touch," McCoy said. "It just made my whole day to get those pictures on my birthday. It was the best birthday present ever."

Her mother has Alzheimer's disease and has lived at Mountain Plaza since July 2018.

McCoy visits her mom at least once a week, sometimes twice, and missed that contact. Her mother still recognizes her but the disease is progressing. She said she enjoys visiting with all of the ladies in the memory care unit, not just her mom.