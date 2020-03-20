The best birthday present ever: Assisted living connects residents with families

Isolation from loved ones can be scary at any time, especially as families of the elderly are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
Two Casper assisted living facilities, which are locked down to visitors, are using technology to keep residents in touch with their loved ones.
Thursday was Lori McCoy's birthday. She opened an email from Kenyne Humphrey, executive director at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, and it made her day.
"I nearly died laughing," McCoy recalled, as she saw pictures of her mom, 86-year-old Dickse Harbarger. Humphrey had used a filtering app to take a photo of Harberger and added leopard ears and a nose.
"When we were told that they were going on a no visitor lock down, they told us that they would do anything they could to keep us in touch," McCoy said. "It just made my whole day to get those pictures on my birthday. It was the best birthday present ever."
Her mother has Alzheimer's disease and has lived at Mountain Plaza since July 2018.
McCoy visits her mom at least once a week, sometimes twice, and missed that contact. Her mother still recognizes her but the disease is progressing. She said she enjoys visiting with all of the ladies in the memory care unit, not just her mom.
Humphrey said her staff is taking pictures, using Face Time and a relatively new app, Marco Polo, which records videos. Many of the residents have difficulty talking on the phone, Humphrey said, so the visual apps allow families to see their loved ones.
"I had to learn how to use that Marco Polo one," Humphrey laughed.
Humphrey, who has been the executive director at Mountain Plaza for six years, made a spreadsheet of all 55 residents, and four of her staff have been trying to get residents and their families together using the technology at least every other day.
"We recognize the potential danger of spreading the virus but we are also taking away visits and the enjoyment the residents get from them. So we committed to using every medium possible to keep in touch," Humphrey said. "Isolation is really kind of scary as far as manifesting depression, and we are trying hard not to let that happen."
Shepherd of the Valley in Paradise Valley is using much the same approach.
Jill Hult, executive director, said that the approximately 150 residents have Skype and Face Time available 24/7, as do their families, and either side can initiate contact.
"All of our staff has been made aware that we are doing this," Hult said. "Families can just call in and we can get it going."
