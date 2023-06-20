One of Casper's coffee shops downtown has announced a new Banned Book Club, which will aim to showcase and study books that have traditionally been taken off shelves.

The Bourgeois Pig will host the club the first Saturday of every month. The first meeting is slated for July 1 at 3 p.m.

"In an era where the suppression of ideas has gained traction, we believe it is essential to provide a platform that celebrates literature and encourages open discussions. Our Monthly Banned Book Club offers an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to come together, discover hidden literary gems, and engage in thought-provoking conversations," a press release from the coffee shop reads.

The inaugural book will be Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451." It is unclear if attendees are required to read the book beforehand or if the club is supposed to ignite (no pun intended) discussion and add context before the book is read. Either way, the group wants to "challenge censorship, stimulate critical thinking, and celebrate the power of literature in shaping our society."

In addition to conversation, attendees can also purchase drinks based off of the book: Montag's Awakening ("designed to ignite curiosity," a Facebook post says), Fahrenheit Chai (a tea blend to "ignite your senses") or Inferno Indulgence ("a captivating and decadent treat for those seeking a sensory adventure").

Those interested in more information can go to thepigcasper.com and are encouraged to use the hashtags: #BannedBookClub , #TheBourgeoisPig , #bannedbooksforthecommonswine , #FreedomOfExpression and #LiteratureLovers , the press release adds.