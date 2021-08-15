The Casper Star-Tribune is moving downtown

Our operations manager Ben Morris and I went through the building about a month ago and talked about what we needed to keep and what was to go. We thought it would be easy. We started out with a small crew to help remove all the broken or unused stuff. But it soon became overwhelming, and I started to wonder if we’d ever make it to the packing stage. Think about the last time you moved out of your house, then imagine your house being nearly 50,000 square feet.

Now, at Day 41 of the process, we’re nearly packed. I can’t believe how much stuff we collected over the decades. Fortunately, we were able to donate a lot of good, old office furniture to nonprofits here in Natrona County.

So while we’re moving, we’ll still be right here in Casper, the same city we’ve called home since Benjamin Harrison was president.

We still have all the same phone numbers and mailing addresses, so please do not worry about that. We still have the same crews out delivering papers. We’ll still have the same talented newsroom and dedicated sales staff. The only change will be our physical address. We hope that you continue to support us as we cover our communities and our state. We play a vital role in our community, and we have no plan on stopping that role.

We’re moving to a temporary location called Basement Shift at 444 S. Center St. while we work on a build-out of a downtown space that will be spectacular. We’ll have more info on that soon, so stay tuned.

Michelle Robinson is the Casper Star-Tribune's president and director of local media.

