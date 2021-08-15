The Casper Star-Tribune is moving downtown

The Casper Star-Tribune has been around for more than 130 years, about as long as Wyoming has been a state, and we are not going anywhere — except to a new, modern space.
The Star-Tribune building on Star Lane has been on the market for a couple years now and recently sold. That the building was on the market likely doesn’t come as a surprise to many readers. We’ve been running announcements in our printed paper for a couple of years, and there’s been a large real estate sign in front of the building announcing its availability throughout this process. We’re excited for a number of reasons, including that a new business is moving into the building, which will help stimulate our economy.
Our soon-to-be-former building at 170 Star Lane was custom built to house a massive printing press. If you didn’t know, our building was designed to look like a camera. So from West First Street, if you look down Star Lane, the entrance is the “lens” and the “camera body” is the back.
I recently walked through the building with a gentleman who told me that his dad helped construct it. Coincidentally, in one of those circle-of-life moments, the man whose father helped construct the building has a son who was on the crew that took out our old press. As we walked around in the back of the building where the press used to reside, I got a better understanding of the building process that used concrete-formed walls.
This building isn’t the only place the newspaper has called home, and it wasn’t the only one to be built specifically for it. In the 1920s, the paper had a building constructed for it downtown. It was called the Tribune Building, and today it houses Fashion Crossroads. That building in the heart of downtown was our home for decades.
Today, without the need to house a printing press, our current building no longer meets our needs, so it’s time to move into one that better suits our future — more on that to come later.
Our staff is excited to move back into the heart of this community in our beautiful downtown. And I can’t tell you how happy we are to move to a building with windows. Take a gander down Star Lane next time you drive past our existing building. The only glass on the front exterior is in the entrance.
We’ve built a lot of memories in this unique-looking building, and we’re looking forward to new memories in our new location. As we have been cleaning out 40-plus year of stuff in this building, we have come across some really cool finds. One of my favorites has been the albums with old ads from the ’50s and ’60s. These books were not in good shape, but it’s neat to see ads for some businesses that are still around today. The best score was old Star-Tribune calendars. I found calendars for 1950, 1951 and 1952. I will be framing them.
Our operations manager Ben Morris and I went through the building about a month ago and talked about what we needed to keep and what was to go. We thought it would be easy. We started out with a small crew to help remove all the broken or unused stuff. But it soon became overwhelming, and I started to wonder if we’d ever make it to the packing stage. Think about the last time you moved out of your house, then imagine your house being nearly 50,000 square feet.
Now, at Day 41 of the process, we’re nearly packed. I can’t believe how much stuff we collected over the decades. Fortunately, we were able to donate a lot of good, old office furniture to nonprofits here in Natrona County.
So while we’re moving, we’ll still be right here in Casper, the same city we’ve called home since Benjamin Harrison was president.
We still have all the same phone numbers and mailing addresses, so please do not worry about that. We still have the same crews out delivering papers. We’ll still have the same talented newsroom and dedicated sales staff. The only change will be our physical address. We hope that you continue to support us as we cover our communities and our state. We play a vital role in our community, and we have no plan on stopping that role.
We’re moving to a temporary location called Basement Shift at 444 S. Center St. while we work on a build-out of a downtown space that will be spectacular. We’ll have more info on that soon, so stay tuned.
Michelle Robinson is the Casper Star-Tribune's president and director of local media.