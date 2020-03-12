The 2020 census count begins for most of the US today. We answered a few lingering questions.

The 2020 census count begins nationwide today. Households should begin receiving postcards to invite them to complete the survey online. So we wanted to answer a few questions you may have about the process and how recent events may affect the count.
What is the census again?
Every 10 years, the federal government tries to count every person living in the U.S. as of April 1. The U.S. Census Bureau, the federal agency that conducts the count, is responsible for other population surveys too, but the decennial count is the only time the bureau attempts to count every person in the U.S.
The data is used to divvy up trillions in federal dollars, across a litany programs. It’s also used to apportion government representation and for future planning.
How does it work?
Historically an enumerator would show up at your door to conduct the survey in person. In 2010, mail was the crucial medium. This year, the Census Bureau is hoping the majority of people count themselves online.
How do I do that?
You should receive a postcard in the mail with a link to the online survey. If you don’t have a standard street address or the bureau couldn’t verify the street information in time, you’ll receive both a packet with the paper survey that can be mailed back, and an invitation to complete the survey online. You’re able to respond either way.
What’s an enumerator?
Enumerator is just a fancy word for someone who counts people. They’re the people who will go door-to-door asking people to complete the survey if they haven’t done so by late April.
Will the novel coronavirus affect the census count?
The short answer: maybe.
The Census Bureau issued a statement Wednesday announcing it had formed a Census Bureau COVID-19 Internal Task Force to address what has now been dubbed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The statement goes on to encourage residents to complete the survey themselves before an enumerator comes knocking.
“The key message right now for anyone with questions about how COVID-19 will affect the 2020 Census: It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” the statement reads.
It goes on to echo a statement made by the Census Bureau’s director, Steven Dillingham, in February in which Dillingham says the bureau is working with national, state and local health officials for guidance and that the bureau’s operational plan accounts for situations such as this.
What are those procedures?
While the 2020 Census Operational Plan does address “epidemics,” it does so only once, lumped in with natural disasters. And the plan isn’t clear on what the specific strategies the bureau has in place in case door-to-door enumeration isn’t possible.
But Census Bureau Spokesperson Jennifer Hillmann says the bureau is already working in communities where outbreaks have been seen.
“Currently, fieldwork for some of our non-Decennial surveys is successfully being conducted by phone where we are seeing an outbreak,” she said via email. “We designed our 2020 operations precisely so we could offer multiple ways to respond. In so doing, we are able to make necessary adaptations at the local level for special operations (to address things like epidemics) as well.”
I saw something about scams or fake advertisements?
Last week, Facebook took down ads sponsored by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, the Make America Great Again Committee, for propagating misleading information about the census and linking the count to Trump’s reelection campaign.
The step to remove the ads only came after pressure from civil rights groups and congressional leaders, according to the New York Times.
But the issue has raised concerns among certain civil rights groups about the integrity of the census count.
A report by Media Matters for America shows elsewhere on the internet misleading and provocative information is being shared about how the census works and what the survey will ask — questioning why non-citizens are given the survey, for instance.
Census Bureau officials have urged residents to call the bureau’s hotline with any questions about the authenticity of any mail or any information they may see online. That number is 1-800-923-8282.
Wait, so is there a citizenship question?
To be clear, the Census Bureau aims to count all people living in the U.S. as of April 1, 2020. This includes non-U.S. citizens. A citizenship question is not on the survey, despite controversy leading up to the count over whether a question to that effect was constitutional.
What next?
Households should begin receiving invitations by mail to complete the census online as early as today, with mailings staggered until March 20 so as not to overwhelm the survey website.
Census Bureau phone lines opened Monday and are operational in 13 languages.
