The 2020 census count begins for most of the US today. We answered a few lingering questions.

Important dates for the 2020 census

March 12-20:

Households will begin receiving invitations from the Census Bureau to complete the online questionnaire. Households are also able to respond to the survey by phone or by mail.

April 1:

The Census Bureau's questionnaire will ask households where they were living on April 1. By now, every home will have received an invitation to participate in the census.

May-July:

Enumerators, or people paid by the Census Bureau to go door to door conducting the 2020 survey, will begin visiting households in person that have yet to respond to the survey.

July 31:

This is the last day for households to self-respond online, by phone or by mail.

December:

Apportionment counts determined by the population data are delivered to the president and Congress, as required by law.

March 2021:

Population data is delivered to the states for redistricting purposes.