There is a current of energy in this room like a coil in a lightbulb about to pop.

It’s an emotive crowd and Kendyl Terry brings it out of them. Terry plays the keyboard for this worship band, performing from a raised platform at the center of Casper’s Restoration Church.

The worship song he plays comes out bright and full. A ceiling-mounted projector beams the lyrics onto two large screens at the front of the room. A smaller monitor on the back wall aids the three vocalists who stand in front of Terry, clapping and swaying and leading the congregation in singing these praises.

“The weapon may be formed but it won’t prosper,” they sing.

And the congregation does sing back. Hands are outstretched, as if for a long, weary embrace. Shouts and heavy amens are heaved deep from chests around the room.

“My God will never fail, I’m gonna see a victory,” the song goes on.

It’s Sunday, May 17, and the congregants here have come back home. It’s the first day they’ve been allowed. The first Sunday since the governor said it was again safe to let places of worship regather their bodies. The first time since the novel coronavirus’ emergence in Wyoming in early March forced closed gathering places such as this.

***

The church itself is large enough to dominate the edge of a pockmarked commercial parking lot in east Casper. The sanctuary is expansive, auditorium-esque with banquet chairs staggered neatly across the cavernous room.

Still, only 150 chairs fit in the current setup, a far cry from the typical 400, according to one of the church’s pastors. And most of those 150 chairs were full the morning of May 17.

Terry and the rest of the band played for 30 minutes. Nearly every member of the church remained on their feet the whole time.

Restoration Church’s lead pastor Justin Limmer took the stage with unbridled enthusiasm. He “may get fired up,” he told his audience, because, for the first time in a long time, he had one.

His church was one of more than a dozen in town who reopened their doors last weekend, according to a Star-Tribune survey.

Limmer’s sermon focused on mercy and grace, two concepts he ties easily back to current events. He used the ideas of mercy and grace — forgiveness and absolute favor — to urge his audience to not engage with divisiveness around the pandemic.

“Break down the dividing wall,” he told them.

Limmer is used to preaching in front of a virtual audience. Restoration Church has been streaming services for years.

He took over leading the church after his father, Dave, stepped down from the top position about seven years ago. He grew up at the ankles of much of the congregation.

“My dad, he never canceled church,” Justin said. “And now I have to cancel it for two months.”

But the church took the new mission in stride. There would be some weeks Justin would film multiple sermons in a row and just post a new one each week rather than giving it live. Admittedly, it was a strange feeling to be preached to by himself on those Sundays where the sermon had been prerecorded, he said.

The worship team took a similar tack, taping a catalog of songs all at once and then sharing a handful each week for the streamed services.

Limmer reiterated what many in the congregation said. The church isn’t the building; it’s the people. But without them in the building, it was harder to make that connection.

“The biggest thing for me was not having the reaction, like if I made a joke, was it funny?” he said. “There’s just a lot more energy in the room” when it’s populated.

***

Before the service, when it was quiet and only a few people had trickled inside, the church’s leaders stood in the lobby awaiting their flock. Eager to reconnect with people they all said were like family.

“Calling on the phone is one thing,” said Randy Raver, the church’s family pastor. “Being one-to-one, that kind of humanness — that is hard to get across over the phone.”

The church has been calling all of its nearly 300 members, “just to check in,” Raver explained. Like you’d call your grandmother if you knew she’d been to the doctor that day. You want to know how they are.

But the phone only gets you so far. Not being able to see each other face-to-face makes it harder to know how the other person is feeling, he said. “To be able to look into someone’s eye when you say ‘How are you doing?’”

Raver stopped the interview for a moment when a congregant approached.

“Were we supposed to bring our own masks?” the man asked.

“No, no,” Raver said, pointing to a small table against the wall where face masks and hand sanitizer had been laid out. They aren’t requiring members to wear masks, Raver said, but they will provide them. Most of the congregation worshiped maskless. But Raver said he wasn’t apprehensive about people returning to the church so much as he worried how long this pandemic will last. How long will there be this risk, how long will extraordinary measures be needed to keep this community safe?

For now, he said, “it just feels like it’s pretty necessary to be together again and be in the same building.”

***

When asked how or if the distance from the church had impacted their faith, many seemed genuinely baffled by the question.

“The church is not the building. My faith isn’t central on this building,” Scott Shipley explained.

Destiny Keil, who has been attending the church since she was 5 years old, “so 16 years,” described the feeling as “kind of like homesick.”

Coming back felt good because she’s a people person, she said. And while she said being away from the church didn’t hurt her faith, it was good to be able to be in one place with a lot of familiar faces again.

“Church is supposed to be you are gathering around the presence of God,” she said. “So I would say community is the most important thing, that’s what makes your life, relationships with people.”

***

Before Terry finishes playing, before Justin begins his sermon about grace and mercy, Howard Scott stands at the back of the large sanctuary locked in diligent prayer, his hands folded in a tent at his forehead. Swaying with the music, mouthing the words.

The online services don’t feel like this. The energy, the connection. “It’s not as personal,” Scott says.

“Do you want me to wear this?” he asks afterward when first approached, pulling a thin blue surgical mask from his breast pocket, then tucking it back in when told the choice was his.

He describes himself as a very spiritual person. That spirituality has been a salve in the aftermath of drug addictions, in the midst of poverty.

He found Restoration Church through its food pantry. He came in one day about a year and a half ago needing a little bit of help and they invited him to a service. He’s been walking over from a nearby apartment every week since.

This is the place he relies on for camaraderie. The one time during the week he tells his boss he won’t be able to work.

Being without it for so long, well, it’s been “sucky, actually,” Scott says. “Without it, it really messes up my week.”

Staff writer Elysia Conner contributed to this report.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

