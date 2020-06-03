The latest: Protests in Wyoming

“I’m here because I’m mad," a 15-year-old girl named Maisha told the crowd. "Not only am I mad, I’m angry. Not only am I angry, I’m pissed."

"I shouldn’t have to stand next to my white neighbor and know if I walk into that store, they’re gonna follow me... I’m tired of reading another black man killed,” Maisha continued.

March begins in silence

12:05 p.m.

Marchers have decided to make their protest a silent one. They've begun their walk from David Street Station toward the Hall of Justice, where the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office are located.. Hundreds of people appear to have turned out for the event.

The march has so far been entirely peaceful. Some spectators are carrying guns, but they don't appear to be part of the demonstration.

Protesters begin to gather at David Street Station

11:43 a.m.

As the noon start time for the march approaches, demonstrators are beginning to gather at David Street Station. As was the case on Tuesday, many appeared to be student aged. However, some older protesters were on site as well.