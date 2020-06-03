The latest: Protests in Wyoming

A march is scheduled for noon Wednesday in Casper in protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We will update this story throughout the day with the latest information on protests both in Casper and throughout Wyoming.
Latest updates:
Organizer asks protesters to start dispersing
12:50 p.m.
With a storm oncoming, a Casper Youth for Change organizer asked that the protest begin to disperse and that protesters shop downtown afterward to show support for local businesses. The Casper Police Department earlier this week recommended that downtown businesses close during the protest.
Speakers appeared to stop addressing the crowd a few minutes after the organizer's request.
Hundreds gather in front of Hall of Justice
12:17 p.m.
The protesters have arrived at the Hall of Justice, where demonstrators are making speeches on the steps of the building. From the looks of it, there appears to be a couple hundred people in attendance.
The crowd outside Casper/Natrona County Hall of Justice. pic.twitter.com/oLtaqX6uw5— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
“I’m here because I’m mad," a 15-year-old girl named Maisha told the crowd. "Not only am I mad, I’m angry. Not only am I angry, I’m pissed."
"I shouldn’t have to stand next to my white neighbor and know if I walk into that store, they’re gonna follow me... I’m tired of reading another black man killed,” Maisha continued.
Maisha is now yelling “I can’t breathe” again and again. Now crowd is chanting. pic.twitter.com/byXkfmvMbk— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
March begins in silence
12:05 p.m.
Marchers have decided to make their protest a silent one. They've begun their walk from David Street Station toward the Hall of Justice, where the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office are located.. Hundreds of people appear to have turned out for the event.
The march has so far been entirely peaceful. Some spectators are carrying guns, but they don't appear to be part of the demonstration.
Protesters begin to gather at David Street Station
11:43 a.m.
As the noon start time for the march approaches, demonstrators are beginning to gather at David Street Station. As was the case on Tuesday, many appeared to be student aged. However, some older protesters were on site as well.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters addressed protesters from the plaza's stage ahead of the march and explained some of the precautions that the city has taken ahead of the vent.
The group gathered so far: pic.twitter.com/hdRWt0ASHp— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
Several people open carrying in downtown Casper
11:22 a.m.
Reporters have observed several people open carrying pistols and AR-15 rifles in downtown Casper. A handful of armed spectators told a reporter they were there to protect the First Amendment rights of protesters and had bottles of water to hand out.
Just chatted with a handful of armed spectators ahead of today’s protest in Casper. They’re armed, they said, to protect the 1A rights of those protesting. They said they have a group of about 12 ppl, and are also handing out water bottles to protestors. pic.twitter.com/CL5jQZktSi— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
Another reporter spotted a woman in a downtown business with a shotgun on the floor, visible through the window. On Tuesday, Casper Mayor Steve Freel said some downtown business owners had asked if they would be allowed to stand outside their storefronts with firearms during the march.
Group asks protesters to march in silence
10:15 a.m.
Casper Youth for Change, the group organizing Wednesday's protest, is asking demonstrators to march in silence. According to a Facebook post from the group, its spokesperson has been in contact with Floyd's uncle, who made the request.
Businesses, other services close in anticipation
9:49 a.m.
A number of businesses will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of the protest, which is being organized by a local youth activist group. Monday, the Casper Police Department recommended that downtown businesses close during the time of the protest.
Other protests in state
Earlier this week
In Riverton, a Black Lives Matter protest was held Monday, seen here in footage from Wyoming Public Radio:
Bigger turnout than expected here in Riverton — at least 100 people are gathered at city park to honor George Floyd’s life pic.twitter.com/cDwO8NcyWQ— Savannah Maher (@savannah_maher) June 2, 2020
The Riverton Police Department said that the protest — estimated to be around 100 people — was peaceful and "went extremely well."
In Laramie, a protest was held downtown Tuesday and another is anticipated Wednesday evening:
The Laramie Boomerang estimated the crowd to be "well over 100 people."
A protest was also held in Gillette:
The crowd numbered "about 50 people," according to the Gillette News Record.
A protest was also held Tuesday in Rock Springs.
