The Milk House Farmers' Market opens in Mills

There’s a new place to get year-round food, drink and craft goods in town.

The Milk House Farmer’s Market opened its doors in mid-January. It’s run out of the back of Ghost Town Canvas, located at 67 S. 6th Avenue in Mills.

Offerings include canned goods, fresh juice, soaps, deserts, produce, and the store’s namesake: dairy.

Right now, The Milk House is only open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours are limited while the shop is getting off the ground, said co-founder Maureen Cherry. She’s hoping to expand once produce season starts.

The Milk House was made possible through amendments to state laws in 2020 and 2021 that eased restrictions on the sale of homemade food and drink.

Before, people could only buy those kinds of products directly from the producer. But changes to the Wyoming Food Freedom Act now allow let people sell their goods through a third party. In other words, producers can drop off stock at a place like The Milk House without having to stand watch at a booth at a farmer’s market.

That makes it easier for people to sell their products, Cherry said. And she knows from first-hand experience: Ghost Town Canvas is Cherry’s full-time job, but she also runs Udder Chaos, a local raw milk farm.

The Milk House isn’t like a grocery store, though. It’s producer-owned and operated, Cherry said. Running the market is a joint effort by everyone who sells something there.

“Everybody comes in and helps out when they can,” she said.

Vendors are responsible for making sure their product complies with food regulations. And, as with most farmer’s markets, they pay a booth fee, she said.

For more information about hours, what products are available and how to become a vendor, visit the Milk House Farmer’s Market public Facebook group.

