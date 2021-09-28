The Nic to open art exhibit on legacy of Sissy Goodwin

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will commemorate Sissy Goodwin, a Casper resident known for his penchant for dresses, skirts and blouses, in a new exhibit opening Friday.
The retired educator, who described himself as a cross-dresser, died in 2020 after battling brain cancer. He was 73.
Titled “The Fabric of His Life, Larry Sissy Goodwin,” the exhibit aims to capture his life’s commitment to authentic self-expression and peace building.
“I am so pleased that the Nicolaysen has chosen to honor Sissy and his life’s work,” Vickie Goodwin, Sissy’s wife, said in the release. “I’m most excited about the opportunity for people to get to know the man that he was. I hope everyone will walk away with a sense of joy knowing that each of us can be our true selves.”
A portrait of Goodwin by former Star-Tribune photographer Alan Rogers will be featured in the exhibit.
Goodwin was born in Douglas in 1946. After serving in the Vietnam War, he spent much of his life as an instructor at Casper College.
He began publicly dressing in women’s clothing in the ‘70s, WyoFile reported in a piece on Goodwin in 2020.
“Sissy” is a slur used against people who defy traditional male gender roles, especially gay and bi men, and transgender women. Goodwin decided to reclaim the term by adopting it his nickname, he told the Star-Tribune in 2017.
“I took it as a way of being up-front with myself and to deflect some of the hate associated with that term,” he said. “You can’t hurt me by calling me that.”
Goodwin faced verbal harassment, vandalism and physical assault for the way he dressed — even enduring arrests in Salt Lake City and Casper.
He’s remembered as an ally to Wyoming’s LGBT community, spurring discussions about acceptance both within the state and across the country.
Goodwin captured headlines in outlets like the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, and was in a segment of NBC News’ “Dateline”.
In 2015, both Goodwin and his wife were featured in an episode in NPR’s “Storycorps”, a radio program and podcast where reporters travel the nation inviting Americans to share their life stories.
Goodwin dedicated himself to public service, building schools and water systems across the globe. He was an active member in the Wyoming Democratic Party, Veterans for Peace and served on the board of ACLU of Wyoming.
The exhibit will open with a public reception at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1, and will run until March 26.