The Nic to open art exhibit on legacy of Sissy Goodwin

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will commemorate Sissy Goodwin, a Casper resident known for his penchant for dresses, skirts and blouses, in a new exhibit opening Friday.

The retired educator, who described himself as a cross-dresser, died in 2020 after battling brain cancer. He was 73.

Titled “The Fabric of His Life, Larry Sissy Goodwin,” the exhibit aims to capture his life’s commitment to authentic self-expression and peace building.

“I am so pleased that the Nicolaysen has chosen to honor Sissy and his life’s work,” Vickie Goodwin, Sissy’s wife, said in the release. “I’m most excited about the opportunity for people to get to know the man that he was. I hope everyone will walk away with a sense of joy knowing that each of us can be our true selves.”

A portrait of Goodwin by former Star-Tribune photographer Alan Rogers will be featured in the exhibit.

Goodwin was born in Douglas in 1946. After serving in the Vietnam War, he spent much of his life as an instructor at Casper College.

He began publicly dressing in women’s clothing in the ‘70s, WyoFile reported in a piece on Goodwin in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}