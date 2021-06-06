The North Platte is running lower than normal. Here's why.

People walking the North Platte River trails in Casper might have noticed recently that water levels seem unusually low. As the river winds through the city, rocks and boulders that are normally submerged are now exposed.

The river often crests this time of year as temperatures heat up and snowmelt flows into the North Platte’s reservoir system. It’s not unusual for the river to flow through Casper at 2,000 cubic feet per second — and sometimes triple that amount during wet years.

On Friday, the river in Casper was running at only a fraction of that — 500 cubic feet per second — according to river gauge data collected by the National Weather Service. That’s because the Bureau of Reclamation is releasing less water from the upstream Gray Reef Dam near Alcova due to higher-than-average water levels downstream at Guernsey Reservoir.

Heavy snows fell over central Wyoming in an historic mid-March storm. That storm resulted in more water coming into Glendo, and officials at the bureau wanted to release less water upstream to compensate, explained Michael Follum, chief of the Water and Civil Works Branch of the bureau’s Wyoming area office.

