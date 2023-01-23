The Void club for young people announces closure

The Void, a nightclub-style space and hub for classes and workshops in downtown Casper, closed this month after less than a year of business.

When it opened in April of last year, the venue aimed to provide a place where young adults and teenagers could go to hang out and meet people. With a special focus on creating a home for “marginalized” communities — Casper Pride is one example — The Void wanted to foster the kind of nightlife usually only found in big cities.

It offered a variety of activities, from karaoke and video game tournaments to live music. It was also available for private events.

“We fought to change the community’s mindset on youth and show the city that teens can be responsible and trusted in this town,” the club said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

Its founders saw potential in Casper.

“The city’s alive, but there’s nothing to do,” Seth Hollier, one of the owners of The Void, told the Star-Tribune before the space opened.

So what’s next for the owners and the downtown space? The Void didn’t name any specific future plans, but they did emphasize that they’re optimistic about what’s to come in Casper.

“We leave you with hope. Hope that the communities we serviced will find a new home, hope that one day in the future Casper will be ready for a space that can provide nightlife without providing alcohol, hope that we were able to touch hearts and provide a safe space for people in our community, and hope that the youth in this town will eventually stop facing discrimination and that more businesses will start creating initiatives that will make youth want to stay in Casper as opposed of leaving for better opportunities,” the announcement concluded.