'They felt safe with her': Local woman remembered for her public health work

On Beverly Dunlap’s last day at the Casper Natrona-County Health Department, she walked out without saying goodbye.

It was typical Bev, her family recalled — she never liked being the center of attention.

But she also had mixed feelings about leaving.

“She was afraid to retire,” said her son Jeff. “She didn’t know what to do with herself.”

Not that her life wasn’t just as full outside of work. Bev was always busy — reading, gardening, fishing and spending time with her grandkids.

She had been a nurse for 40 years and spent more than half of her career working in public health for the health department. At the agency’s disease prevention clinic, Bev served some of Casper’s most stigmatized and misunderstood groups: HIV and hepatitis-C patients. People with unplanned pregnancies. LGBTQ people.

During some of the most difficult moments of their lives, she was there to hold their hands and tell them it would be OK.

It was hard for Bev to walk away from that, family members said. She had lived for others her whole life.

Bev died May 8, nine days after she retired. She was 63.

***

Bev was the kind of person who seemed to radiate calm, said Hillary Cage, a former nurse for the Natrona County Health Department.

She walked around the disease prevention clinic with a slow, even stride. She played instrumental movie soundtracks on her phone, humming along as she attended to patients.

Bev was hilarious, but didn’t know it, colleagues said. She was famously enamored with actor Matthew McConaughey — keeping pictures of him inside one of the clinic cabinets and at her desk.

It became an inside joke around the health department, Cage said.

“Don’t forget Matthew when you leave!” one coworker wrote in Bev’s retirement card.

She was also unflappable and wise — an anchor in the often turbulent tides of health care work.

She started her nursing career in 1982 in the nursery at Wyoming Medical Center. There, she helped deliver babies and attended to newborns. The shifts were long — 12 hours, her family recalled — but she didn’t complain.

When Cage joined the Casper-Natrona County Health Department in 2012, Bev was her mentor. Her compassion for vulnerable populations sparked Cage’s passion for public health.

“She would always say, ‘We just gotta take care of the patients,’” Cage said.

Bev would read all kinds of science journals, said Cage, and stayed up-to-date on the latest public health information coming out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She was always studious, said her mother, Ellen Crowson. In high school, she loved French — she even considered becoming a translator, but balked when she realized they don’t make very much money.

“So I just said, ‘Well, be a nurse,’” Crowson recalled. “And that’s what she decided what she’d be.”

***

Bev didn’t talk much about her work. She wasn’t one to draw attention to herself, for one. Generally speaking, it’s against the law for health care workers to disclose personal information about their patients, anyway.

But people couldn’t help but talk about Bev.

She was beloved at the Natrona County jail, where she provided STI checks and vaccinations to inmates.

“Other nurses didn’t like to go up there,” said her husband Scott. “But it didn’t bother her.”

During her time as a public health nurse, she was also a great ally to Casper’s LGBTQ community.

Today, the stigma related to diseases like HIV and hepatitis C, historically associated with LGBTQ people, still discourages people from getting tested and treated.

It was still much worse in the late ‘90s, when Bev joined the health department.

People weren’t sure what would happen if they tested positive, said Ron Johnston, who worked in public health along with Bev.

A great deal of doctors and nurses still weren’t comfortable dealing with LBGTQ patients, he said.

For some, that was enough reason to avoid getting tested. People just didn’t trust the system, Johnston said.

But they trusted Bev, he said. She always treated them with dignity.

And she was discreet. Health care professionals have to ask patients who test positive people for STIs about their contacts, just in case anyone had contracted it from them. Bev was able to pull that off in a way that didn’t put patients at risk.

“People loved seeing her,” Johnston said. “They felt safe with her.”

The LGBTQ community was always close to Bev’s heart, her family said. Later on, she worked the health department’s booth at Casper Pride every year.

She cared deeply about women’s rights, too. She talked offhand about going to the new abortion clinic in Casper — originally set to open this summer — just to give the patients hugs.

***

The Dunlap home sits right on the North Platte River, at the end of a long, winding road in Mills.

You can still see the path Bev took down to the river to fish — a stretch of bare earth in the grass.

Just west of the property, there’s a big cliff that looks golden in the sunlight. Mud swallows used to make their nests there, Scott said.

It is, in other words, a place fit for a well-deserved retirement.

“You have more than earned a break,” one coworker wrote in Bev’s goodbye card. “Read lots of books and grow lots of flowers for me.”

Bev’s family and friends wish she could have enjoyed her retirement for longer. But her gardens are still going crazy, brimming with blue and white flowers.