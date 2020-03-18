Third person tests positive for coronavirus in Cheyenne, bringing state total to 16

Another person in Cheyenne has tested positive for the coronavirus, the third patient to be diagnosed in the capital in less than 24 hours, the city announced Wednesday.

The latest person tested positive Wednesday morning. Few details were immediately available. Up until now, all of the confirmed Wyoming cases had been announced by the state Department of Health; those releases have included the gender and general age of the patient.

With the new Cheyenne case, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Wyoming as of early afternoon Wednesday. All 16 have been confirmed in the past seven days. Thirteen have been announced since Monday.

"The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department, Emergency Management, and all elected officials in the city and county are working together collaboratively to ensure the safety of public health," the announcement states. "More information regarding potential closures in the community will be shared as soon as they are available."

Eight of the 16 cases have been linked to an assisted-living facility in Lander. Four more have been linked together in Sheridan County. It's unclear if any of the three Cheyenne patients are linked.