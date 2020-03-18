Third person tests positive for coronavirus in Cheyenne, bringing state total to 16

Another person in Cheyenne has tested positive for the coronavirus, the third patient to be diagnosed in the capital in less than 24 hours, the city announced Wednesday.
The latest person tested positive Wednesday morning. Few details were immediately available. Up until now, all of the confirmed Wyoming cases had been announced by the state Department of Health; those releases have included the gender and general age of the patient.
With the new Cheyenne case, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Wyoming as of early afternoon Wednesday. All 16 have been confirmed in the past seven days. Thirteen have been announced since Monday.
"The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department, Emergency Management, and all elected officials in the city and county are working together collaboratively to ensure the safety of public health," the announcement states. "More information regarding potential closures in the community will be shared as soon as they are available."
Eight of the 16 cases have been linked to an assisted-living facility in Lander. Four more have been linked together in Sheridan County. It's unclear if any of the three Cheyenne patients are linked.
A message sent to the state Department of Health about this newest case was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said earlier Wednesday that she didn't think any of the cases announced Tuesday were hospitalized. A provider in Cheyenne said one of the cases there is a healthy woman in her 40s.
The most recent announcement from the department, announced late Tuesday, involved a man and woman from Sheridan County, a woman from Laramie County, and a Park County woman.
Late Monday night, the Wyoming Department of Health reported that seven new cases had been identified in Fremont County. All were tied to an earlier case involving a man living at a Lander assisted-living center. A health official in Fremont County said all were either residents or staff members at Showboat Retirement Center.
As of Wednesday morning, the state has run more than 180 tests through its lab. Several more have been processed by private labs.
COVID-19, which is the disease this new coronavirus causes, can result in respiratory issues. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Anyone who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.
Those with significant respiratory issues and those with trouble breathing should go to the emergency room, though they're asked to call ahead if they can.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are symptomatic treatments — treatment for breathing problems and cough suppressants. But most people, those who don’t require hospitalization, will self-isolate at home for a couple of weeks. More than 80 percent of patients will have mild symptoms from the disease.
Officials have urged all residents to practice social distancing, which means minimizing close contact with others to cut down on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.