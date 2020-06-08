Thirty-six Natrona County residents file for local elections

Neither Bob Hopkins nor Mike Huber, the council members currently holding those seats, filed to run again.

Two seats are also up in Casper’s Ward II. Councilman and former Mayor Charlie Powell currently fills one of those seats but has said he won’t run again after nearly a decade of service on the council.

Ken Bates is the other Ward II councilman whose term expires this year. Bates will run again. He will be joined in the race by Edis Allen, Lisa Engebretsen, Kyle Gamroth, Quinn Snow and Dale Zimmerle.

One seat in Ward III is up, currently filled by Steve Cathey, who was appointed to the role in August to fill a vacancy. Cathey will seek another term. Michael McIntosh and Woody Warren are the other candidates running for that seat.

Three Town Council seats are being contested in Bar Nunn. Two of the seats are for four-year terms. Candidates for those seats are Peter Boyer, Steven Clark, Dustin Parks and Mary Sue Sorenson. Boyer currently sits on the council.