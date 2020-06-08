Thirty-six Natrona County residents file for local elections

Thirty-six Natrona County residents have put their names in the running for local elected office this election season.
Those offices include county commissioner; city or town council seats in Casper, Bar Nunn, Evansville and Mills; and the county coroner job.
With the filing deadline for those offices ending May 29, local races are now locked in and campaigning is expected to begin in earnest.
Campaigning in the Natrona County Commissioners race has already begun, with yard signs for at least two candidates spread about town. The primary race for the two County Commissioner seats up this year has six candidates: Brook Kaufman, Dave North, V Worth Cristie, Kevin Christopherson, Jerry Cook and Vickery Fales Hall.
Kaufman is a current County Commissioner, appointed in February 2019. Forrest Chadwick holds the other Commissioner seat up for election. Chadwick did not file to run for reelection.
For Casper City Council, five total seats will face competitors this year: two each in wards I and II, and one seat in Ward III.
Five candidates will vie for the two Ward I seats in the August primary: Margaret Bloom, Tim Hamre, Bruce Henry Knell Jr., Gabriel Phillips and Amber Pollock.
Neither Bob Hopkins nor Mike Huber, the council members currently holding those seats, filed to run again.
Two seats are also up in Casper’s Ward II. Councilman and former Mayor Charlie Powell currently fills one of those seats but has said he won’t run again after nearly a decade of service on the council.
Ken Bates is the other Ward II councilman whose term expires this year. Bates will run again. He will be joined in the race by Edis Allen, Lisa Engebretsen, Kyle Gamroth, Quinn Snow and Dale Zimmerle.
One seat in Ward III is up, currently filled by Steve Cathey, who was appointed to the role in August to fill a vacancy. Cathey will seek another term. Michael McIntosh and Woody Warren are the other candidates running for that seat.
Three Town Council seats are being contested in Bar Nunn. Two of the seats are for four-year terms. Candidates for those seats are Peter Boyer, Steven Clark, Dustin Parks and Mary Sue Sorenson. Boyer currently sits on the council.
The third seat is for a two-year term, as the person currently filling it — Adam Willett — was appointed to the council. In the case of an appointment, the appointee must run in the next election, but the term will still expire when the original term was set to.
Willett is opposed by Daniel Wolosin. Whoever wins would need to run again in two years when the original term expires.
Three candidates will compete for two seats on the Evansville Town Council. They are Michael Scott, Forrest Tobin and Alona Vigneault. None of the three currently sit on the council.
In Mills, five candidates will run for two seats up this year. Two sitting council members — Sara McCarthy and Ronald Wales — will run to keep their seats. They will be faced by Bradley Neumiller, Weston Hubele and Sandra Setty.
The final local contest is that of the county coroner. James Whipps and Don Halberg will face off for that position. Whipps is the current coroner, appointed in August after longtime coroner Connie Jacobson retired. Because Whipps was appointed in the middle of Jacobson's term, whoever wins the election this year will need to run again in two years if they wish to keep the position.
Primary elections in Natrona County are Aug. 18. A full list of candidates is also available on the Natrona County website.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
