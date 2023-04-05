1982: the year Michael Jackson released “Thriller,” President Ronald Reagan declared a war on drugs and Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands.

And the last time Casper got anywhere close to Monday’s 26.7 inches of snow.

National Weather Service records indicate a blizzard dropped 24.3 inches on Casper on Christmas Eve that year, which until this week, held the title for Casper’s highest daily snow total since record keeping began in 1937.

The 1982 storm was the knock-out punch of what had already been an unseasonably cold and snowy year: It hit Wyoming and Colorado with up to three feet of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service reported 29 inches of snow that day at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, which is a short distance west of town, though the wind spared Casper’s total from getting that high.

“If you had a more northeasterly wind, Casper would have got more snow than it did,” Murray Orr, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said in a Dec. 26, 1982 Star-Tribune article.

Those same high winds caused snow drifts that shuttered major roads. Travelers found themselves stranded in the region until conditions cleared, and emergency responders spent the next few days rescuing motorists.

About 300 people spent their Christmas in a public school in Deer Trail, a small community outside of Denver, where medical workers treated them for frostbite and hypothermia.

The group celebrated a makeshift Christmas dinner and sang carols in the gymnasium, according to a Dec. 26 United Press International report.

Meanwhile, the former Stapleton International Airport in Denver closed for the first time in 28 years, marooning some 2,000 people.

Back in Casper, it wasn’t the only record-breaker of the season: it wasn’t even the only record-breaker that month.

Just three weeks before the Christmas Eve blizzard, the Star-Tribune reported that a Dec. 1 storm could be a contender for the city’s snowiest day ever. That snowfall brought 16 inches to town.

At the time, the city of Casper said it was already on track to spend double what it had budgeted for snow removal that winter.

And it wasn’t an easy time to deal with unexpected expenses.

Wyoming was just entering a years-long recession thanks to the ongoing oil bust. Inflation rates had cooled compared to the year prior, but in ’82 inflation still averaged about 6.1% nationally.

At least the skiing was good. Casper residents that could dig themselves out of their homes and make the trek up to Hogadon were treated to fresh, fluffy powder.

“In my eight years here, I haven’t seen conditions this good,” David Furlong, former Hogadon manager, told the Star-Tribune for a Dec. 28, 1982 article.

PHOTOS: Blizzard blankets Central Wyoming with record amounts of snow Blizzard in Casper Blizzard in Douglas Snow Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Snow day in Douglas Blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas