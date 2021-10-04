Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer

If you ask anyone about Lt. Daniel Dundas, Casper Police Officer Scott Cogdill said, they’ll likely perform a specific ritual.
First, their face breaks into a smile. Then, they take a deep breath as they sort through what to say about him. After a laugh, they start talking.
At a public memorial service for Dundas on Monday afternoon in Casper, that ritual was performed over and over by the 2,500 mourners who came to honor the lieutenant, who died one week earlier.
A crowd dressed in black, blue and uniforms from first responder agencies around the state nearly filled half the stands at the Ford Wyoming Center — some who knew Dundas personally, others who’d never met him but had known his impact on the Casper community.
“Casper is a better place because of him,” Bob Dill, a close friend of the Dundas family, said in his opening remarks on Monday. “Police work can be very trying, and it can take a lot out of a person — but Danny always brought home laughter, peace, safety, rest, and joy every single day.”
Friends and coworkers said Dundas had a habit of lifting others up with him, able to single out the most awkward person in a room and make them feel comfortable.
Others who worked with Dundas recalled the pranks he would often pull at the police department — blowing an air horn to scare his coworkers (or, as he claimed, prepare them for surprises on the job) or pepper spraying a room before a meeting to laugh as he watched a cough slowly spread around.
When he arrived at the department nearly four years ago, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said, he made a point to sit down with Dundas to talk about his mischievous streak. Soon, though, McPheeters said he saw the then-sergeant’s leadership shine through the pranks.
“Danny Dundas was, and still is, the finest police sergeant I’ve ever encountered,” McPheeters said. “His team loved him with a passion. They believed him, and would do anything for him.”
Cpt. Shane Chaney, speaking from a podium on the flower-laden stage, said that talking to such a crowd would be one of his most difficult assignments.
“An endeavor such as this, I would have tasked Danny to lead the way and I would have been content to follow him,” Chaney said. “Danny was an exceptionally rare man...Lt. Dundas had, above all others I’ve ever met, true, natural, devastatingly effective leadership.”
First responders from the Casper Fire-EMS Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Converse County Sheriff’s Department and myriad other agencies across the state came to show support for CPD, whether they’d worked with Dundas personally or not.
“Basically, he was just so charismatic,” said Natrona County Fire Marshal Matt Gacke. “He made things feel better in a bad situation.”
Speakers referenced Dundas’ appearances in CPD’s “Most Wanted” videos and other social media stunts, which made him one of the most recognizable faces on the force in Casper.
Many mourners, when asked for a story about Dundas that’s stuck with them, shook their heads.
“None fit for the paper,” said Chris Becher, laughing. “He was just able to make people feel good.”
Darren Murphy, who met Dundas at Natrona County High School where they played football together, said the same.
“People just wanted to be around Danny,” Murphy said. “They might not even know him… he had this magnetism, this attraction. It was like he emitted a vibration, you can’t put a finger on it.”
During a slideshow of pictures of Dundas — showing him in diapers all the way up to his wedding to his wife, Annie, earlier this summer — most of the crowd sat in total stillness, occasionally laughing at a photo of him in his birthday suit as a kid or having his makeup done.
An American flag was presented to Dundas’ family, a prayer was read and Dill gave the closing remarks. The crowd filtered back outside, back to their cars and back to a city still recovering from losing its favorite officer.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.