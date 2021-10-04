Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer

If you ask anyone about Lt. Daniel Dundas, Casper Police Officer Scott Cogdill said, they’ll likely perform a specific ritual.

First, their face breaks into a smile. Then, they take a deep breath as they sort through what to say about him. After a laugh, they start talking.

At a public memorial service for Dundas on Monday afternoon in Casper, that ritual was performed over and over by the 2,500 mourners who came to honor the lieutenant, who died one week earlier.

A crowd dressed in black, blue and uniforms from first responder agencies around the state nearly filled half the stands at the Ford Wyoming Center — some who knew Dundas personally, others who’d never met him but had known his impact on the Casper community.

“Casper is a better place because of him,” Bob Dill, a close friend of the Dundas family, said in his opening remarks on Monday. “Police work can be very trying, and it can take a lot out of a person — but Danny always brought home laughter, peace, safety, rest, and joy every single day.”

Friends and coworkers said Dundas had a habit of lifting others up with him, able to single out the most awkward person in a room and make them feel comfortable.