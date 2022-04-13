Three arrested for Casper drive-by shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on April 4 in Casper, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Two of the suspects — Matthew Pentinney and Terrin Bergh — are 17, but were charged as adults, according to the Casper Police Department. The other, Daniel Marin-Laris, is 24.

All three were arrested on April 6 following an investigation into the shooting, police said, and received $75,000 cash-only bonds.

There were no injuries reported from the incident on the 2600 block of South McKinley Street in Casper. Several shots were fired into residences with people inside, police said.

Bergh faces seven felony charges of aggravated assault in addition to charges of property destruction, theft of a firearm and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Pentinney and Marin-Laris were both charged with seven counts of aiding and abetting aggravated assault as well as aiding and abetting felony property destruction and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

“The seriousness and severity of the crimes committed by these three individuals cannot be overstated,” Deputy Chief Shane Chaney said in Wednesday’s release. “Their absolute disregard for human life and threat to public safety must be met with appropriate penalties ... This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Casper.”

Police said they also found “multiple controlled substances, firearms, and a confirmed stolen firearm” as part of their investigation.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.