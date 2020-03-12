Three-car crash in Casper kills one

A three-car crash in the vicinity of Wyoming Boulevard near Casper Mountain Road and Poplar Street killed one person, authorities said Thursday morning.

The Casper Police Department encourages people to avoid the area.

There were no other injuries in the crash, which involved four people, a department spokeswoman said. The cause is still under investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A community service officer was directing traffic in the area around 10:30 a.m., and a city employee began to put up orange detour and road closure signs. Southeast Wyoming Boulevard between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road are closed. An SUV and cones are blocking the street in both directions.

Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, said around that time the road would be closed for at least 45 more minutes. She said she could not give any more details about the circumstances of the wreck.

Close to 10 vehicles were parked on the hill on Wyoming Boulevard, including a few police cars and a firetruck. Visibility was poor in the area because of snow, and the road conditions were slick from slush.

Additional crashes were reported Thursday morning in the Casper area, including one that caused temporary closures on Interstate 25. Snowy conditions led to reduced speed limits in town and closures in other Wyoming highways.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 9 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.