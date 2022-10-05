Three challengers vie for Natrona County commission seats

Three challengers from three different parties will face a pair of Republican incumbents on November’s ballot for Natrona County commission.

Voters in August’s primary ousted two sitting commissioners: chair Paul Bertoglio and Rob Hendry, in his 16th year on the board.

Now, Republican forerunner Dallas Laird, Libertarian and former Casper City Council member Shawn Johnson and Democrat Tom Radosevich, a physician, are in the running for a four-year seat on the commission. Incumbents Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen, who was appointed to the board earlier this year, are also vying for that seat.

On and before Election Day, many voters said that when it came to the county commission, they were voting for newcomers. Others said they felt the commission focused too much on Casper and not enough on the rest of the county.

“I don’t like incumbents,” said Brian Kunert at the time, voting at Poison Spider School, “because they get in, they see how the system works, they become part of the system… They just follow the process and it’s like, the process needs changed.”

In August’s Republican primary, Laird earned the most votes for the four-year seats, followed by Nicolaysen and Milne. There are four of those positions open, and five people in the running.

Steve Freel, a former Casper mayor and city council member, won the Republican nomination for a single two-year term on the commission. He is unopposed in the general election.

Dallas Laird

Laird, an attorney and former Casper city council member, has recently become a fixture at county commission meetings.

He’s railed against the commissioners’ decision to give themselves raises at much higher rates than they approved for county employees. He’s accused a sitting commissioner of pulling strings to get a road graveled to his ranch. As property taxes have risen and residents aren’t finding much support in the assessor’s office, Laird also became a de facto spokesperson for ousting Assessor Matt Keating and reforming the office. Keating lost in August's primary.

“I don't have anything against any of those guys, they're all decent people. And they're all working hard,” he said. “I think that my particular philosophy is a little different. Because I really am for the people.”

He’s also drawn public attention to the 2020 sale of Wyoming Medical Center to Banner Health, which netted the county around $115 million along with an additional $40 million placed in collective health trust fund.

Laird — and the other two challengers in the commission race — said money from that sale should be used, not left untouched in a savings account. That’s what the sitting board has elected to do so far, but it could be reversed.

He said he’d like to see the money used for a convention center, or to develop the banks of the North Platte into a riverwalk area similar to San Antonio’s.

“Nothing’s easy, but it all can be done. I can point to towns that have done it and I can show you how it revitalized their whole economy,” he said.

The money could also be used, he said, to complete a water line replacement that would serve Midwest and Edgerton — a project that could have been funded by a three-month 1-cent sales tax hike that was voted down last year.

“I can’t support any tax … when we have that $100 million,” he said.

Tom Radosevich

Radosevich, unlike his opponents, would be a first-time elected official if voted in later this year.

He decided to run for a spot on the commission, he said, because he felt someone had to — especially someone from across the aisle from the rest of the board’s Republican members. Working as a family doctor, and in drug and alcohol recovery, gives him a different set of experiences, he said.

“If the board is rancher, rancher, rancher, rancher, they’re gonna come at it from a particular perspective,” he said. “I’ve been working on ranches my whole life, I’m pro-grazing, pro-agriculture, but we need different people. We need more women on the commission, people from different walks of life.”

His top priorities on the county level include making sure the new Nordic skiing lodge on Casper Mountain is completed, increasing public health services through the county health department and making long-term county infrastructure investments.

The roughly $100 million from the hospital’s sale would be better used for public health than solely for earning interest, Radosevich said.

“I don’t think small government should be in the business of stowing money away,” he said.

Radosevich said he would advocate for an investment in mobile elder care, including an updated fleet of county health vehicles, “to keep people in their homes as long as we can.” If possible, he’d push for the new cars to be electric, along with any other county fleets down the line.

In the county’s open spaces, Radosevich said he wants to start the process of diminishing light pollution — especially on the mountain.

In town, he said he’s concerned with pedestrian safety, particularly at crosswalks, connecting the county’s bike paths and reducing noise.

Shawn Johnson

Johnson, if elected, would make history as the commission’s first Libertarian member.

“In any level of government there needs to be diversity,” he said. “If you have a unitary system for too long, it becomes corrupt regardless of who’s in power ... it becomes voters voting for a party rather than a person.”

He’s served on the Casper City Council since 2014, representing the west side until his family moved out of Ward 2, requiring him to resign his position in August.

Johnson says he believes the government is, at its most basic, obligated to take care of infrastructure and be a “good steward of taxpayer money.”

Like Laird, he lamented the difference in pay raises between elected officials — including commissioners — and other county employees.

“To me that was an absolute slap in the face,” Johnson said. “...especially in such a horrible time to do that, during an 8 to 9% inflation rate.”

If he is elected in November, Johnson said he would focus on “reprioritizing” the budget in hopes of retaining good employees and making the county a competitive employer in the area.

As for the hospital money, Johnson said he didn’t have any specific projects he’d like to see funded. He said he’d be in favor of possibly treating it as an opportunity fund, for special projects, or for “rainy days.”

“I always think saving money is a good idea, but at the same time, it is the taxpayers’ money and it should be used for their benefit,” he said.