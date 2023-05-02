Three people died Monday when two pickups collided head-on east of Casper, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The victims included the drivers of both trucks and a child who was traveling with one of them.

The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26 near Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park. That stretch of road is also known as the Old Glenrock Highway.

Kristofer Counts, 34, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup west on the highway when the truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150, the highway patrol said.

Counts, who lived in Casper, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. A child that was traveling with him also died at the scene, the patrol reported. The juvenile was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities identified the other driver as Aaron Henson, 28, of Glenrock. Henson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The highway patrol say driver inattention and fatigue on Counts' part may have contributed to the wreck.

The crash led to a lengthy highway closure, with authorities advising drivers to avoid the area. The state park was also temporarily inaccessible.

Forty people have now died this year on Wyoming roads. That puts the state well ahead of last year's pace.

