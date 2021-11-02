 Skip to main content
Three hospitalized after police car, dump truck collide

  • Updated
Crash

Police investigate a multi-car crash on Tuesday in west Casper that sent three people to the hospital including a Casper police officer.

 Lauren Miller

A Casper police officer and two other people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle car crash Tuesday on the city's west side.

The crash occurred at 1:56 p.m. as the officer was responding to a call with lights and siren, police said in a Facebook post. The police car, which was traveling east on CY Avenue, collided with a dump truck that was traveling north on Wyoming Boulevard. 

The truck then hit two other nearby vehicles, which had been traveling west on CY Avenue, police said. Based on the tire marks, the dump truck appeared to travel into the westbound lane and then over the median before coming to rest on a grassy hill.

The police car's passenger-side door was ripped off ended up crumpled in the street.

One of the two other vehicles, a green Subaru, suffered damage to its front and back. The front-end of the second, a red sedan, was smashed.

Police say three of the four drivers were taken to the hospital. 

The crash investigation is ongoing, and the intersection is expected to remain closed until around 3:45 p.m.

