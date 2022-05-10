Three killed near Casper on Saturday morning

Three people died when an SUV sideswiped a disabled vehicle on Interstate 25 early Saturday just north of Casper.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said four people were thrown from a GMC Yukon after it hit a disabled Toyota RAV4. They were identified as Dalton Foos, 22, Justin Robles, 19 and Abigail Helms, 17.

A fourth person thrown from the GMC was injured. No one was in the RAV4 at the time of the crash, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The GMC's driver attempted to avoid the Toyota, but still sideswiped the vehicle. The driver lost control, and the GMC slid off the road and rolled multiple times.

The highway patrol is investigating driver fatigue, cell phone use and speed as possible contributing factors to the crash, which was reported at 4:23 a.m.

