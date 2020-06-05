Three more COVID-19 cases identified in Natrona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more people in Natrona County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Friday.

The new positives bring the total number of cases in Natrona County to 68.

All three of the new cases involve women who are believed to have been infected while traveling outside of Wyoming.

To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 700 confirmed cases of coroanvirus, with more than 200 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health

Seventeen Wyoming residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist began implementing restrictions in March, including the closures of schools and many businesses and limitations on gatherings.

While in-person schooling remained closed through the spring semester, many businesses have reopened, albeit with restrictions, and groups of up to 250 people have been allowed to gather outdoors as of June 1.