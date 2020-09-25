 Skip to main content
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Casper schools
Virus Outbreak

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

The Natrona County School District on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Casper schools.

The new cases include two Kelly Walsh High School students and one Park Elementary School student.

The new cases bring to eight the total number of Natrona County School Distirct students and staff who have tested positive this week, according to a database kept updated by the school district.

Earlier this week, the district reported cases involving:

  • a student at Crest Hill Elementary School;
  • a student at Lincoln Elementary;
  • a student at Dean Morgan Elementary;
  • a student at Kelly Walsh High School; and
  • a staff member at Natrona County High School.

The cases come amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Wyoming. The state is reporting all-time highs this week in both cases per day and active cases.

However, K-12 schools aren't driving the spike in Wyoming, a Health Department official said earlier this week. The success of schools in avoiding outbreaks prompted the state health officer Alexia Harrist to announced this week that Wyoming will soon loosen the requirement for K-12 students to quarantine if they have come in contact with a coronavirus patient at school.

Specifically, students won't be required to quarantine if both the infected student and those they had contact with were wearing face masks.

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

