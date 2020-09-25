Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Casper schools

The Natrona County School District on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Casper schools.
The new cases include two Kelly Walsh High School students and one Park Elementary School student.
The new cases bring to eight the total number of Natrona County School Distirct students and staff who have tested positive this week, according to a database kept updated by the school district.
Earlier this week, the district reported cases involving:
- a student at Crest Hill Elementary School;
- a student at Lincoln Elementary;
- a student at Dean Morgan Elementary;
- a student at Kelly Walsh High School; and
- a staff member at Natrona County High School.
The cases come amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Wyoming. The state is reporting all-time highs this week in both cases per day and active cases.
However, K-12 schools aren't driving the spike in Wyoming, a Health Department official said earlier this week. The success of schools in avoiding outbreaks prompted the state health officer Alexia Harrist to announced this week that Wyoming will soon loosen the requirement for K-12 students to quarantine if they have come in contact with a coronavirus patient at school.
Specifically, students won't be required to quarantine if both the infected student and those they had contact with were wearing face masks.
