To market the CNFR, Visit Casper turns to Western influencers

Natalie Kovarik sat at a picnic table on Wednesday at David Street Station, eating ice cream as the wind whipped through Casper and threatened to take her oldest son’s cowboy hat.

Kovarik looked down at her phone through the bright sun, scrolling through Instagram messages and comments, trying to answer as many as she could before she had to head over to the Ford Wyoming Center for the second night of performances.

She’s a rancher, and a mom to three, but in the last two years she’s taken on another job — influencer. Kovarik typically documents her daily life on her family’s central Nebraska cattle ranch, or makes posts debunking common misconceptions about agriculture to her 101,000 followers.

"It can be stressful, but I love to create," she said. "It's not so much about balancing everything as it is making a priority list."

Since 2019, Visit Casper has paid influencers to promote the CNFR before, during and after the rodeo. This year, Kovarik is one of four working with the tourism board to create content about the event and all the other things visitors can do in Casper.

Visit Casper is spending a total of $13,219 on influencer marketing for this year’s CNFR, spokesperson Tia Troy said. Since they started using influencers, Troy said, they’ve seen an uptick in ticket sales for the event, though she didn’t have concrete numbers to say just how much of an increase the campaign has caused.

Troy said they reach out to Western-focused influencers around three months before the CNFR. According to Kovarik, many of her active followers also work in agriculture, though there are plenty of others who are learning about the industry for the first time through her feed.

Going with more niche influencers with audiences that are already predisposed to go to a rodeo helps Visit Casper make the greatest impact, Troy said. Last year’s analytics show that Kovarik’s CNFR posts alone garnered around 400,000 views.

“These campaigns perform really well, that’s why we continue to do them,” Troy said.

This year’s other influencers include Brady McLean, who’s based in Sheridan and runs a motorcycle clothing brand; Madi Dunbar, a southwest Texas angus rancher and Stephanie Griffey, a barrel racer and lawyer from Idaho who goes by @courtroomcowgirl on Instagram.

All of them made posts ahead of the CNFR, urging people to get tickets, and all but Griffey also came to Casper to attend and promote the event itself.

They receive jam-packed itineraries, designed to showcase the best of the city. They get to choose most of their activities from Visit Casper’s options, Kovarik said, but the one must-do is the CNFR itself.

The influencers also get some behind-the-scenes access, including tours of the Ford Wyoming Center with manager Brad Murphy or getting to go behind the chutes during performances.

Kovarik and her son, Tad, arrived in Casper on Tuesday afternoon. About 24 hours later, by the time they were catching their breath at David Street Station, they’d gone on a boat tour at Alcova, gotten Tad a hat at Lou Taubert’s, picked up candy at Donnells, had dinner at Rib and Chop and gone to the first rodeo performance. The day after, they stopped at Scarlow’s for coffee and hit the Nicolaysen Art Museum before stopping at ART 321 to get a souvenir art piece to take home.

And all of it, documented on Instagram.

“Before I go to an event, I picture a storyline,” she said. “So for the rodeo, I wanted something of us entering, something in the event, something of me and Tad.”

Most of her content is made at home — it’s easy to share her life as it is, she said. But as her following has grown, she’s gotten opportunities to attend conferences, promote events like this one and represent big brands including Boot Barn and Polaris.

“My authenticity is my competitive advantage,” Kovarik said.

She takes dozens of pictures and videos while promoting an event like this, Kovarik said, most of which never make it online. After the event, she combs through the footage for the best stuff — what’s most relatable? Visually appealing? Funny? — edits it and posts.

The other influencers documented a wagon ride at the National History Trails Interpretive Center, hikes on the mountain, a night at the Beacon and breakfast at Eggington’s and Johnny J’s.

“CNFR is amazing as it is,” Troy said. “But when you combine that amazing rodeo experience with Casper’s hospitality ... it’s something that really surprises and delights people.

“It helps them say, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m gonna put Casper on my itinerary.’”

